The story behind the classic 1980s "This is your brain on drugs" TV PSA. Oh, how times have changed.
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact. A late-90s version of that PSA starred Rachel Leigh Cook (later of "She's All That").

In 2017, she redid it with a slightly different message.

Your Brain On Drug Policy | Rachael Leigh Cook (2017)
Youtube AKXN6Vdr3g0
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad: What is this...(holds up joint)
Dad: WHERE DID YOU LEARN TO DO THIS?
KID: I Learned it from YOU DAD!
DAD: BULLSHAIT...I NEVER ROLLED A CRAPPY JOINT LIKE THIS IN MY LIFE.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Fun fact. A late-90s version of that PSA starred Rachel Leigh Cook (later of "She's All That").

In 2017, she redid it with a slightly different message.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/AKXN6Vdr3g0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I preferred the original's IRL smashing.
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My favorite version of this PSA:
"Looks like a frying pan with some eggs to me"
Youtube wQlVUtlXEuw
 
trippdogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We haven't progressed very far...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"This is your brain on drugs. Any questions..?"

Yes. Got tortillas..?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HIGH TIMES TV - PSA
Youtube R9REbhaXHP4
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like the white fully cooked and the yolk runny so I can dip my toast in it.  Which I apparently didn't learn from watching my parents because they were both grossed out when they saw me do it as a kid.  Not sure where else I could have picked up the habit at that age.
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I must admit, I never sparked a bowl just to get high as the same time as the commercial.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken - Rachel Leigh Cook PSA
Youtube gVz2oXqlmbg
My favourite version
 
