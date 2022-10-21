 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Caption this conversation   (usrimg-850.fark.net) divider line
22
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 1:00 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I did NOT mean literally 'give me head', Larry!"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"To be fair, I did warn you I was getting close."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"...And, what is more,
You cannot be a man, my son."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Yeah. Screw those Farkers. I heard Utica Zoo and I noped myself out of that one until my head flew off. Totally worth it."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Mike. Dude. You managed to eat your own head. This is why you strike out with the ladies."
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Sloop John B totally slaps"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boom! Head shot!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a good impression of a duck.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Farkin' seals, amirite?"
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The wife snapped your head off again didn't she Karl."
 
King Something
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You really should have been a bit more headstrong, Larry."
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Moments before.
th.bing.comView Full Size

"I told you it was a bad Idea."
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I f*cking told you to stay away from that weird little lemur, but nooooo, you had to go an sing a song with the zebra, the giraffe, and the goddamn lion."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That ain't gonna buff out.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You went and followed that rabbit, didn't you?"
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cute Maude. But you know he's going to keep asking for it anyway.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My Halloween costume is almost complete. Just need to find a horse and a pumpkin patch
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Nice Halloween costume, Bob."
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hedless Chicken revealed!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now that I've shown you this wonderful nest that I made for us, Bob, tell me: where's your head at?
 
Creoena
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"What do you think of my post-war Vladimir Putin impression?"
"Works for me."
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.