(PetaPixel)   Subby's sure journalists have never heard of the Pulitzer Prize so there'll probably be no additional coverage of this   (petapixel.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, India, Pulitzer Prize, Joseph Pulitzer, Government of India, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Kashmir, Sri Lanka, New Delhi  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
johnphantom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Such an advanced people to give nukes to.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
World's largest democracy™
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.


Nobody gave them nukes. They developed them natively.

https://www.nti.org/countries/india/
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.


Journalists have nukes now? AHHHHHHHH!
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, the US has demonstrated it has a serious interest in the well-being of journalists. Solid track record there.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.


For now the nukes in North Dakota are under Biden's control
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I  hope she lives and is able to flee to a safer country.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is India we're talking about, there's a good chance she simply missed a bribe she was expected to pay.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.

Journalists have nukes now? AHHHHHHHH!


For MAD, Mutually Assured Disinformation.
 
listernine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.

Nobody gave them nukes. They developed them natively.

https://www.nti.org/countries/india/


Please dont tell Ghandi
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

listernine: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: johnphantom: Such an advanced people to give nukes to.

Nobody gave them nukes. They developed them natively.

https://www.nti.org/countries/india/

Please dont tell Ghandi


Even Ghandi couldn't get them plumbing.
 
