(ABC7 Los Angeles)
17
17 Comments
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a new roof put on about 3 months ago. The roofers did a good job removing all the old nails from the yard, but from the street out front where their truck had been parked, we picked up over 100 nails. Thank goodness we were careful, or everyone in the neighborhood would have needed new tires.

/Contractors in general probably cause more flats than all potholes put together. All it takes is one worker to put a box of screws on the truck wrong and boom- flats galore.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was a roofer in the Tampa area who spilled a box of nails in a subdivision and took out like 30 cars. A surveillance cam caught the truck responsible and the company ended up paying out for the damage
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
405 at Mulholland? How was anyone going fast enough to even notice they had flat tires?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farkin' magnets, how do they work?
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes the box of nails fell off the truck. It was a complete accident. Honest.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aren't roofing nails aluminium?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The roofers did a good job


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, they had someone doing this on purpose in AZ like 15-20 years ago. Someone was going out and driving masonry nails into the highway.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

They're called surveyors, bud.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes. Nailed it on Mulholland Drive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was this guy seen in the area?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Q: What is the venn diagram between an gangster rap intro, a drum and bass chorus, and 30 flat tires along an interstate?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Article states at least 30 flat tires. Subby states at least 30 blams. +1 subby.
 
ng2810
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It was around 6:30am when this went down, plus going North so barely any traffic to speak of. I drove past that carnage at 7:15am and figured thats what happened. A few cars ended up crashing into each other and caused serious damage. One almost made it to the 101 before giving out.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Siding nails are but roof nails are galvanized metal.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thought for sure this was going to have something to do with te pigs who shat Amidou Diallo.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/ 41 farking bullets.
// ACAB
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The pigs who Shot...
 
