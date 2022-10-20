 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Fake: Sharknado's. Maybe real: Carpnados?   (twitter.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just made the list.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharknado's what? Fan base?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misread that headline as crap-nado.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man - I had a swirling Crapnado this morning, I tell y-
Wait - never mind.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the carps
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are historical accounts of schools of fish falling from the sky. Some speculate this may have been caused by tornadoes sucking up the entire contents of ponds and then dumping them out far away.

That's not what you're talking about. I don't care.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Yattering: There are historical accounts of schools of fish falling from the sky. Some speculate this may have been caused by tornadoes sucking up the entire contents of ponds and then dumping them out far away God becoming very cross with someone and punishing them in an obscure, enigmatic way which does little to communicate the root cause of His vexation, as He is wont to do.

That's not what you're talking about. I don't care.


I've come to the blasphemous conclusion that God just isn't that great of a communicator.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fartnados
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like a ready source of protein for pet food  just need to give a little federal subsidy to get the companies to fund the harvest.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
KARP - We Ate Sand (HQ w/ Lyrics)
Youtube LMIICzjt5bg
 
