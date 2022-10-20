 Skip to content
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.
 
jagec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.


Yup. You'll probably get it even if you're careful, but as long as you're vaxxed it'll be fine.

I finally punched my covid card last month despite all the precautions. I blame my kids.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be ok, I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

Wait, that was a Hilton Garden Inn. OMG, I'M SO FARKED!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.


I wash my balls with Hibiclens.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always have been subby
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, this article again.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.


Nah, dont get your vaxxes, spit in your hands (wipe your ass with them too), take your daily cocaine, and harass people who wear masks. Be unreasonable and an asshole. Go out to everything and deep kiss strangers and cough in their faces. Drink bleach. Me republican.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they back crossed omicron with the og strain it had an 80% kill rate in rats

We're tres farked
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company held a bi-coastal "all hands" meeting for the entire IT team on Tuedsay this week.  Some of us on the West Coast and some of us on the East Coast.

For two years, we did these meetings on Teams, but for some reason they decided they wanted everyone to come in, some people flying in from other states to be at these meetings, which were not important meetings in any way.

Today, an email went out saying that they have had some team members, at least on the East Coast contingent, test positive for COVID-19.

I am on the West Coast, and I was one of three people (out of about twenty) wearing a mask.  We'll see what shakes out for our group out here.

I am triple vaxxed, getting a booster a week from today.

This shiat ain't over but it ain't Armageddon as long as people aren't farking morons about it.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news, it's dailypanic.com
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.


So was Bronner, right? (I'm too lazy to google it)  But here are are a few things from him:

"12th: God bless the persecuted! They alone are his chosen people! Those that did not suffer from persecution remained short-sighted, small! Only those who united worked hard to survive ice-aged persecution evolved into Humane Beings, like Jesus - Mintz - Sills - Straus - Stasz-Zamenhof, brave, to help teach all, every slave, the Moral ABC of All-One-God-Faith, for we're all-One or none! Listen Children Eternal Father Eternally One! Exceptions? None!"

"14th:  Let him who is without fault throw the first stone, for only God is always perfect! So, when our fellow man you measure, take him at his best, with that lever lift him higher, overlook the rest! For we're All-One or none! Remember, more good is caused by evil than by good.  So, do what's right! Maximize the good, minimize the wrong! Then the Kingdom of God's Law inspires - evolves  - unites.  All-One! All-One! All-One!"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Moderna has thrown in the towel on vaccine derived prophylaxis is a terrible sign at to what's in store for humanity, the United States of Covid in particular.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Wait, that was a Hilton Garden Inn. OMG, I'M SO FARKED!


Maybe, but they've got the best beds in the business, so you've got that going for you.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: This shiat ain't over but it ain't Armageddon as long as people aren't farking morons about it.


Welp, Armageddon it is, then!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston University COVID researchers combine omicron spike protein with original virus, test strain on mice..
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTM contender, or even HOTY
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it so much.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Oh, this article again.


You sound like one of the people I run into when I'm talking about my most recent vaccination and they reply "There's more than one?"

Granted, repeated postings on Fark also won't reach these people.

Also: hell, no, I'm not going to family holidays. Probably never again.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: HOTM contender, or even HOTY


Agreed.  I don't feel the panic of the headline but it is pretty damned clever.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's true. The next wave of COVID make you burst into flames and bleed out your asshole while your eyeballs fall out.   So make sure all of you Chicken Littles stay home.  The highways and restaurants were starting to get crowded again.  I couldn't even get a decent reservation time at the really good Northern Italian place last week.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I think humanity is just a plague upon the earth and it would be better off if most of us were gone. Then I think the mutations that Covid is going through will become a Stephen King novel situation. Kind of like at the end of the movie "War Games" where the computer is trying to figure out the launch codes. Covid is trying to figure out the launch codes.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.


Thread over.
Sorry, I'm not gonna panic.

The only thing I'd add is to try not to laugh too hard when you meet an anti-vaxxer.  You might bust a spleen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 Days Later: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - East Hastings (High Quality)
Youtube -Ccpdgxe-c0
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia will nuke the world before then so no worries.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care. Nobody does. It's over.

/double vaxxed and boosted
//never got hit
///haven't masked in over a year
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out treated a highly contagious virus like it is no big deal was a bad farking idea. Who knew?

Oh, wait. Just everyone that is not a farking moran.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a good laugh from that, Subs.  The unmasked people in this café probably have COVID now.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: My company held a bi-coastal "all hands" meeting for the entire IT team on Tuedsay this week.  Some of us on the West Coast and some of us on the East Coast.

For two years, we did these meetings on Teams, but for some reason they decided they wanted everyone to come in, some people flying in from other states to be at these meetings, which were not important meetings in any way.

Today, an email went out saying that they have had some team members, at least on the East Coast contingent, test positive for COVID-19.

I am on the West Coast, and I was one of three people (out of about twenty) wearing a mask.  We'll see what shakes out for our group out here.

I am triple vaxxed, getting a booster a week from today.

This shiat ain't over but it ain't Armageddon as long as people aren't farking morons about it.


So you're saying it's Armageddon.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have a BA.5 bivalent updated vaccine as a booster that we're pushing people to do. It's matched against the still-dominant variant, which is BA.5, and almost certainly will have a reasonably good degree of cross-protection against the BQ.1.1 and the others, and yet the uptake of these vaccines, as we are already in the middle of October, is disappointing,"

Well, there's our problem.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmayo: Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.

Nah, dont get your vaxxes, spit in your hands (wipe your ass with them too), take your daily cocaine, and harass people who wear masks. Be unreasonable and an asshole. Go out to everything and deep kiss strangers and cough in their faces. Drink bleach. Me republican.


And remember Nurgle loves you.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
Triple word score subby!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best original use of subscripts in a headline, subby
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to back into isolation and I love wearing masks. I've gotten my shots and all I gotta say is let the bodies hiat the floor. Maybe this is how the Medicare/SocSec ponzi scheme will stay solvent enough for me?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will always be people who want to believe we're on the precipice of a devastating world-killing virus that brings about the plot of their favorite post-apocalyptic movie.

/vaxxed
//boosted
//and reboosted
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gregario: Sometimes I think humanity is just a plague upon the earth and it would be better off if most of us were gone. Then I think the mutations that Covid is going through will become a Stephen King novel situation. Kind of like at the end of the movie "War Games" where the computer is trying to figure out the launch codes. Covid is trying to figure out the launch codes.


A Stephen King novella, actually: The End Of The Whole Mess. Though unlike that story, our world will not be winding down peaceably.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That Moderna has thrown in the towel on vaccine derived prophylaxis is a terrible sign at to what's in store for humanity, the United States of Covid in particular.


Americans won't get vaccinated, do you really expect them to wear a condom?
 
Pinner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, I'll look for an isolation bunk mate if it gets bad. Plenty of food, booze and top notch WiFi.
Swipe right if you feel like reading, drinking, binge watching everything, going on walks and farking all winter.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jagec: Somacandra: Nah. Get your vaxxes (flu too), wash your hands (Bronners and Hibicleanse), take your daily vitamins and make sure you've got a mask indoors. Be sensible and you'll be fine, most likely. Stay home if you are sick. Keep hydrated. Me doctor.

Yup. You'll probably get it even if you're careful, but as long as you're vaxxed it'll be fine.

I finally punched my covid card last month despite all the precautions. I blame my kids.


Most such people will be fine, for some definitions of the word. Not all. A significant percentage will have long-term health problems and/or will show up in the "non-COVID excess deaths" bin a few months down the road.

As immunity wanes and new variants arrive, people will get more and more chances to roll the dice. It is not a "one and done" disease.

We're a long way from this being over, and vaccines alone won't get us out of it unless there's another technological breakthrough to restore the levels of efficacy we saw vs. the early variants.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Harold Delaney variant?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: It's true. The next wave of COVID make you burst into flames and bleed out your asshole while your eyeballs fall out.   So make sure all of you Chicken Littles stay home.  The highways and restaurants were starting to get crowded again.  I couldn't even get a decent reservation time at the really good Northern Italian place last week.


Well, don't worry, we're doing everything we can to leave a bed for you open in the ICU. Enjoy!
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Norm's Scrabble story
Youtube 9czoezm2vqw
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Turns out treated a highly contagious virus like it is no big deal was a bad farking idea. Who knew?

Oh, wait. Just everyone that is not a farking moran.


China is the shining example of how to do the opposite of the way the rest of the world is handling Covid. I know where I'd rather be.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What I don't get is why right-wingers are so anti-vax. Before Trump went into full crybaby mode about the election, Operation Warp Speed was under his watch. Moderna, if memory serves, got a healthy grant from the feds to develop their vaccine. Pfizer did not benefit financially from the Trump administration since they're a German company and did their own thing or whatever, but the folks at Operation Warp Speed still made sure to mass produce syringes, wipes, etc. They also figured out how to keep the temperature of that particular vaccine ridiculously cold enough during transit.  Again: all under Trump's watch.

Thank God Biden really took the reigns and purchased enough doses to at least keep the coronavirus at bay. Had Trump been a man about losing the election and continued focusing on the pandemic, I just *might* not think he's as much of a dickhead as I currently do.

Anyway, why would Trump's supporters refuse something produced while he himself was president?

/not a Trumper
//vaxxed and double-boosted
///haven't caught the 'rona yet (*knock on wood*)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
an antibody treatment called bebtelovimab

sounds eldritch
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm Glad I never got those vaccines and I died from Covid.  Now I don't have to worry about this stuff.  Pretty excited about still being able to use this keyboard and shiatpost, too!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you haven't watched this, you should.

Craziest by Liz Dubelman
Youtube ORGMRi_nAgM


Also, I miss Dr Gupta's updates, but CNN can Licht my butt.
 
