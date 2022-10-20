 Skip to content
(The Sun)   British police unable to identify suspect who groped a teenager, claiming that the despite the clear pictures and ankle monitor, they had no evidence to go on (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cancel him.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh look, a literal neckbeard:

stevenvictx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah.

The joys of public transportation.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd have thought the UK Nannystate had microchip technology to track their animals.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I'd have thought the UK Nannystate had microchip technology to track their animals.


And like in any system, it fails when the people tasked with operating it choose not to.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dude needs to wash that shiat off of his chin.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be fair, her initial description of "fat man with unkempt hair wearing children's clothes and an ankle bracelet" covers about 15% of the entire British populace.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Grouping is for subways , not busses. I hear😏

/S
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Grouping is for subways , not busses. I hear😏

/S


Good thing he was groping then
 
