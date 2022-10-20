 Skip to content
(WRAL)   1960's beloved streetlight damaged by fire   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Outer Banks, Dare County, North Carolina, Futuro, Hyde County, North Carolina, Hatteras, North Carolina, Frisco, North Carolina, different owners, photos of the badly charred structure  
•       •       •

JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. I RTFA.
The guy burned it to rebuild.
It wasn't up to code...had the doors sealed, couldn't rent or sell it. (And I'm guessing couldn't renovated it as being a very oddball 'historic' home)
BURN IT. Problem solved.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Yup. I RTFA.
The guy burned it to rebuild.
It wasn't up to code...had the doors sealed, couldn't rent or sell it. (And I'm guessing couldn't renovated it as being a very oddball 'historic' home)
BURN IT. Problem solved.


I THINK the guy burned it to rebuild.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is/was for sale in GA


roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It briefly did light the street.
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I STILL WANT TO BELIEVE!
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
[Fark user image 438x329]

[Fark user image 850x579]


Such an incredibly impersonal space.  The seating discourages intimacy even as the design of things as basic as the door frame restricts this to a space used by the young.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, fark.  The place we rent in the OBX is almost literally across the street from that spaceship.

But I will say some of the political bullshiat the owner has put out for years and years might have caused the demise of that structure since it was uninhabited and had no power supply.  (what I'm saying it was arson)
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: optikeye: Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
[Fark user image 438x329]

[Fark user image 850x579]

Such an incredibly impersonal space.  The seating discourages intimacy even as the design of things as basic as the door frame restricts this to a space used by the young.


WEll, DUH. There's probably a built-in bong holder on those chair armrests.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OR the current owner was still pissy about not being able to open it up as a museum which they tried to do in 2017 and were turned down.
 
Floki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised some well-to-do didn't offer to buy it and relocate it to the estate for their kids as a space fort.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
[Fark user image 438x329]

[Fark user image 850x579]


ive seen the one outside of dayton (in the middle of nowehere). it's done a great job withstanding hurricanes.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: TWX: optikeye: Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
[Fark user image 438x329]

[Fark user image 850x579]

Such an incredibly impersonal space.  The seating discourages intimacy even as the design of things as basic as the door frame restricts this to a space used by the young.

WEll, DUH. There's probably a built-in bong holder on those chair armrests.


I guess that when the design aesthetics of the original Star Trek, which were inspired by navy warships, look more intimate and homey than something that supposedly a renowned architect came up with, I'm not sure how that architect was so renowned.

It looks like a function-space intentionally designed to separate people from each other.  Think airport terminal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Ahhh.. A futro House.
They popped up a lot in the late 60's/early 70's as beach houses vacation homes.
Good design. They'd withstand hurricane winds because of shape and materials. And were sitting up 10, 20 feet off the ground on a central hub area, which contained the laundry room and utality 'core'.
[Fark user image 438x329]

[Fark user image 850x579]


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's so modern... it's ultra-modern, like living in a not-to-distant future.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 2017, current owner Leroy Reynolds told WRAL News he wanted to turn the Spaceship into a "living museum."

Now that's an untrustworthy name whom I may be distantly related to
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would have bought it
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What it looked like last Dec. It was pure schlock but it was always good for a laugh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't stop
 
