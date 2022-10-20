 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Head down to Cape Coral, FL and drive away in a brand new 1996 Dodge Caravan   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1996?
Is Florida looking to the future?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-tip: don't go go Cape Coral. Or SW Florida in general
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised.  The mid-nineties saw a paradigm shift in how billboards were installed, switching from a process not dissimilar to wallpapering to a process more like stretching a tarp.  The wallpapering was physically adhered to the paneling more durably, but if billboards are changed on the regular, it makes more sense to use the printed-tarp system because they're much faster to change so long as the dimensions are standardized.

Since it costs money to take down the wallpapered sign, and just covering it up with the tarp does the job, there are probably thousands of billboards just like this, with their nineties advertising still applied to them, behind a tarp.

/has a tarp-billboard folded up in the garage
//uses it as an actual tarp or dropcloth depending on need
///found it on the ground after a horrendous storm had liberated it from a sign
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....


Most people have unreasonable expectations to begin with.  I'm not seeing a problem with this.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this website from 1996 as well?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....


This truly is the Bobby Butronic of vehicles.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....


Minivans aren't great vehicles, but they do just enough stuff very well that they overcome the stigma of driving a minivan.  They're the microwave oven of motorized transportation.

Need to get a new dishwasher AND a fridge, and want to haul it all in one trip, along with a couple friends to help unload it?  And it's raining cats and dogs out so you have to pull it into your garage to keep everything dry?  Good luck doing that with a huge crew cab F250.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
was it already burning oil?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: was it already burning oil?


Most of those years' models were plagued not with failing motors per se, but they used an inherently flawed Mitsubishi valve stem guide/seal that was made out of cheap teflon, and after about 50k miles, they harden and shrink, and allow oil to be sucked into the combustion chamber during the intake stroke, creating white smoke.

Supposedly you could get away with just replacing the exhaust seals but if you're already into the motor that far you might as well do them all.  $30 a set is cheap insurance against the issue happening again.

Replacing them is cheap from a parts perspective, and if you're mechanically inclined, it's a DIY job if you rent a valve spring compressor.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear lord, why would you do that? I wouldn't own one of those again even if they paid me.

/Still  suffering PTSD from transmission repairs/replacementS
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Somaticasual: LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....

Minivans aren't great vehicles, but they do just enough stuff very well that they overcome the stigma of driving a minivan.  They're the microwave oven of motorized transportation.

Need to get a new dishwasher AND a fridge, and want to haul it all in one trip, along with a couple friends to help unload it?  And it's raining cats and dogs out so you have to pull it into your garage to keep everything dry?  Good luck doing that with a huge crew cab F250.


They're more useful than that.  The floor of most FWD minivans is far lower than the floor of a pickup bed, so for many kinds of cargo they're actually easier to load.  When empty they ride better than pickup trucks too, and they have more passenger room and more room to move around in than just about every other class of vehicle short of full-sized vans.  They handle better than full-sized vans and most trucks too, and they're small enough that they probably fit even where parking is tight.

My in-laws had a '98 Caravan in greater Boston.  It was their only vehicle.  The garage on the house built in the twenties was so small that even the Grand Caravan wouldn't have fit.  My FIL left the middle-row bench seat out most of the time and would pull the 3rd row seat out whenever he needed to move bulky cargo.

Only thing that they would have liked to have that the later models got was stow-n-go.  Once my in-laws were too old to drive, my wife would visit and rent the Chrysler or Dodge minivans for helping them with chores and they were perfect for that role.  She could switch from passenger to cargo configuration while in the parking lot of the home improvement store in a couple of minutes.

I don't have a minivan, but that's because I have garage space for up to five vehicles, I don't need the vehicle-equivalent of a multitool.  I don't dispute how useful they are when people either don't have room for or else cannot afford multiple vehicles though.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You'll probably end up with something far worse than a '96 Caravan on your next trip to Florida
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not so CSB: I had a '96 Caravan in forest green. Bought it brand new with less than 70 miles on it.
One night it was stolen and wrapped around a telephone pole. After it was fixed it was more like a bad submarine movie whenever it rained. Water poured in through the dashboard like I drove into a lake or something.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Somaticasual: LoweredExpectations, Vehicle #39458254.....

Minivans aren't great vehicles, but they do just enough stuff very well that they overcome the stigma of driving a minivan.  They're the microwave oven of motorized transportation.

Need to get a new dishwasher AND a fridge, and want to haul it all in one trip, along with a couple friends to help unload it?  And it's raining cats and dogs out so you have to pull it into your garage to keep everything dry?  Good luck doing that with a huge crew cab F250.


Oh, not argument that they're practical. But they definitely  have the same public aura as a moped - fun until your friends see you in one...

//glossing over the actual metaphor there...
 
