 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Penny Mordaunt, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak? The MPs who could be... wait, back the fark up just one second   (theguardian.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Oct 2022 at 11:35 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BoJo? LOLOLOL
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

/you will get fooled again
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see the modern UK has entered the Gonzo politics chat....

[George W. Bush has left the chat]
[Donald J. Trump has left the chat]
[Liz Truss has left the chat]
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some Tory dork on the radio just said Boris is the only one of the last three PMs who has a mandate from the voters.  And the rules for choosing the successor require there to be at least two candidates, unless there's only one candidate, in which case there will only be one...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was just a dream. He's been PM the whole time.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The next British PM is going to be the last person to yell "NOT IT!!" after the question is raised...
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He did say he would be back ...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least Boris didn't kill the Queen.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What about Larry?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pfft.

That hissing-balloon sound is the last remaining bits of Tory gov't legitimacy with the public pissing away into the wind.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure, why not Boris? It's not like they're going to finally install a candidate who will bring stability and prosperity to the country. Determining who should be PM by who has the craziest hair isn't any worse than what they're doing now.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I asked DALL-E to make GB wearing a clown wig. The hat was a nice touch, thank you DALL-E

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Some Tory dork on the radio just said Boris is the only one of the last three PMs who has a mandate from the voters.  And the rules for choosing the successor require there to be at least two candidates, unless there's only one candidate, in which case there will only be one...


I'm trying to figure out how a prime minister chosen by a political party rather than through direct election could ever be said to have a mandate.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Two thumbs up for Drew!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: At least Boris didn't kill the Queen.


Even Chuck's glad mum doesn't have to watch this.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't recall the UK Conservative Party stepping on their own dicks quite this much in the past 40 years. Granted, I was a child for most of Thatcher's lengthy stint as PM
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still not entirely convinced that this wasn't his plan all along- not saying keyfabe with Truss so much, but knowing that there was going to be (more than his own) stupidity, the way it made his bad decisions look smaller, and his narcisistic type personality he was probably thinking that everyone was going to be for him to come back.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Some Tory dork on the radio just said Boris is the only one of the last three PMs who has a mandate from the voters.  And the rules for choosing the successor require there to be at least two candidates, unless there's only one candidate, in which case there will only be one...


Yeah, the internal party system is MPs voted and whittle the candidates down to the final two, and then all party members get to vote for one of those two. If only one MP stands, or the others drop out leaving only one, then members don't get a vote because there is only one choice. When Cameron resigned it came down to Theresa May and one other MP, and that MP then pulled out so May became PM without a member vote. If the MPs now all agree on one candidate then they will become PM.
The party is talking about the final vote being done online, meaning it could happen in days rather than weeks, so members could get a vote.

/And yes, those Farkers claiming it's bad for just party members choosing a leader who doesn't have a mandate from the people must therefore agree that bringing back Boris is the right choice. He was voted in as PM by the public in 2019.
//But Sunak would also be a good choice. He'd reassure the markets. He stabbed Boris in the back but sometimes you need someone ruthless as leader.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll never forget, way back when the Queen died and I was like "monarchies are silly," there was at least several Farkers that were like "I'd rather have what they have, considering the last guy we elected!" And meanwhile, they were measuring their prime minister against a head of lettuce.

To their credit, I do like how they ruthlessly throw their failed politicians under the bus instead of continuing to inexplicably support them.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but do they have to go through all the Tories before they give Labour a chance?
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please oh please oh please let BJ get back in. 🤞🤞🤞🤞

Will probably be Sunak, Hunt, or someone else  intelligent though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You know, I lamented the absence of Carter from these threads. Clearly I was just feeling nostalgic and was incredibly wrong
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If BoJo gets back in, Trump will definitely decide to run again.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I asked DALL-E to make GB wearing a clown wig. The hat was a nice touch, thank you DALL-E

[Fark user image 850x850]


That looks a lot like Boris.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size

BoJo is back, baby!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, King Ralph is on the throne (It might be a toilet, reports are still coming in).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Pfft.

That hissing-balloon sound is the last remaining bits of Tory gov't legitimacy with the public pissing away into the wind.


Boris would be the most legitimate choice. He was the one voted in as PM in the last election. He's the one with a mandate from the voters.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'll never forget, way back when the Queen died and I was like "monarchies are silly," there was at least several Farkers that were like "I'd rather have what they have, considering the last guy we elected!" And meanwhile, they were measuring their prime minister against a head of lettuce.

To their credit, I do like how they ruthlessly throw their failed politicians under the bus instead of continuing to inexplicably support them.


They threw Boris under the bus, now he's trying to come back.

Of course Boris has literally no shame
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: /And yes, those Farkers claiming it's bad for just party members choosing a leader who doesn't have a mandate from the people must therefore agree that bringing back Boris is the right choice. He was voted in as PM by the public in 2019.


Then he was removed for committing crimes and lying about it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Carter Pewterschmidt: /And yes, those Farkers claiming it's bad for just party members choosing a leader who doesn't have a mandate from the people must therefore agree that bringing back Boris is the right choice. He was voted in as PM by the public in 2019.

Then he was removed for committing crimes and lying about it.


I'm the olden days those were proud Tory traditions. Not something you'd ever expect to be held responsible for
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: macadamnut: Some Tory dork on the radio just said Boris is the only one of the last three PMs who has a mandate from the voters.  And the rules for choosing the successor require there to be at least two candidates, unless there's only one candidate, in which case there will only be one...

I'm trying to figure out how a prime minister chosen by a political party rather than through direct election could ever be said to have a mandate.


It's the way the UK system works. We elect MPs. Whichever party has the most MPs gets to govern. Whoever is the leader of that party becomes PM.

We the public didn't get a vote when Labour's Brown replaced Blair, or when Callaghan replaced Wilson. It's not just a Conservative thing.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: GregInIndy: Pfft.

That hissing-balloon sound is the last remaining bits of Tory gov't legitimacy with the public pissing away into the wind.

Boris would be the most legitimate choice. He was the one voted in as PM in the last election. He's the one with a mandate from the voters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Couldn't Charles just appoint Lord North?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cormee: Please oh please oh please let BJ get back in. 🤞🤞🤞🤞

Will probably be Sunak, Hunt, or someone else  intelligent though.


Jeremy Hunt can never be PM, for a very obvious reason.  Not even the Tories dare to take on Big Rhyming Slang.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.