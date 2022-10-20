 Skip to content
(Self Magazine)   The best, according to Christian fundamentalists and "family values" Republicans (NSFW)
19
    Giggity, Dildo, Strap-on dildo, best strap-on, Double penetration dildo, main styles, Sex toy, sex toy, Sex toys  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While I'm curious about Pegging, I feel a more formal Margaretting is in order.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Strange, he doesn't really look like a fundie
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brap: While I'm curious about Pegging, I feel a more formal Margaretting is in order.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good to see they are expanding their products beyond that sound detecting light switch offering
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
@fragMasterFlash

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm no expert, but isn't the hole in the wrong side of the underpants?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do I have to inspect my kids' Halloween candy for this too?

/ this place is getting weird
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Ingenuity and daring.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm no expert, but isn't the hole in the wrong side of the underpants?

[Fark user image image 490x402]


Expert? You don't even have any imagination.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now go get me my strap-on Kermy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I'm no expert, but isn't the hole in the wrong side of the underpants?

[Fark user image 490x402]


*notsureifserious.jaypeg*

Thats the brief the pegger wears and their dingus of choice comes out of the hole so the briefs can attach it to the wearer's body, more or less.

That said, from the training films I've extensively reviewed such things are only sorta effective.  Although, that might be exaggerated since the wearers are not usually accustomed to moving their pelvises as if they have a dongle.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Steely Dan - Peg
Youtube LI7NDDQLvbo
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, subby, sex is only hot when it's a sin
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FARK, you're slipping.

The answer is butt stuff.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Breaker Breaker: [Fark user image 480x345]


I wonder how many people from that photo are still alive.  There has to be at least one OD, heart attack, drunk driving accident, or hunting accident in that group.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Family Values Republicans settle for whatever slides through the hole in wall.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The sport sheets harness will hold a Bad Dragon cock with its vac-u-lock attachment

Your mother loves it.
 
