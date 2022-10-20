 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   GPS went NBG over DFW this past Monday   (arstechnica.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Air traffic control, cause of mysterious GPS interference, Global navigation satellite system, known cause, GPS, air traffic controllers of GPS interference, reports of issues, researcher Brad Haines  
•       •       •

1550 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"With no known cause, experts can only speculate. "

Sounds like a test run to me.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch last season...

It's gotta be aliens!!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USAF DGAF.  Switch to BeiDou if you want reliability.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTFBBQ?
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of the jerkoffs that cause all sorts of problems on the ham bands.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBG? Is that short for something...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about that.¹


Fark user imageView Full Size

¹ Not sorry.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now I got another neat map to look at.
GPSjam.org
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
NakedApe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If all hell breaks loose with Russia the GPS and GLONASS satellites will be jammed or destroyed. The sky will be filled with lost airplanes and the highways filled with lost truckers.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Alec Baldwin playing Words With Friends in the vicinity?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody flummoxed a thing with a thing bought at Radio Shack?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NakedApe: If all hell breaks loose with Russia the GPS and GLONASS satellites will be jammed or destroyed. The sky will be filled with lost airplanes and the highways filled with lost truckers.


Also jammed with broken heroes on a last-chance power drive.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Cool, now I got another neat map to look at.
GPSjam.org


Nice little satellites you got there.  Be a shame if something happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: NBG? Is that short for something...

[Fark user image 589x588]


NBG == No Bloody Good

https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/6e35d279-d1e0-4b2a-ba6f-f04663ac3919#rKQ26qbe.copy
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a similar case near Newark, where a trucker didn't like that his boss could track him via GPS. He installed a cheap GPS jammer (which isn't legal, but easily available) to jam the device in his truck, but ended up disrupting Newark air traffic over a number of days because he tended to drive the same route every day. The FCC fined him $31,875.

The difficulty with GPS is that it's a really low power signal, and so easy to jam.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The USAF DGAF.  Switch to BeiDou if you want reliability.


You mean the service that takes us back to 1990s with selective availability and 10-meter precision for civilians?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they need GPS for inertia navigation, I thought they were on instruments?

Airplane! - On Instruments
Youtube zUOB-BkSMa8
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can fark has a Texas Tag?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Why do they need GPS for inertia navigation, I thought they were on instruments?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zUOB-BkSMa8]


They need to use it while soaking the reeds.
 
FAC123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an interesting little video and channel. Made me aware of the GPS jam.
SITREP 10.19.22 - Where Are All of the Bombers? - YouTube

This video is apparently a weekly feature. Also very interesting.
SITREP 10.17.22 - Global Recon - YouTube
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PiperArrow: There was a similar case near Newark, where a trucker didn't like that his boss could track him via GPS. He installed a cheap GPS jammer (which isn't legal, but easily available) to jam the device in his truck, but ended up disrupting Newark air traffic over a number of days because he tended to drive the same route every day. The FCC fined him $31,875.

The difficulty with GPS is that it's a really low power signal, and so easy to jam.


That might be more apparent if the jamming location moved during the day, but TFA doesn't seem to mention that.
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiredroach: Sorry about that.¹


[Fark user image image 850x566]
¹ Not sorry.


<csb>
Now that both he and my late wife are dead, I can relate this without fear of punishment.  DFW would often wear cargo shorts and no underwear to informal faculty gatherings when they worked together. His penchant for propping a leg up on things resulted in my wife getting a clear view of Lil' David more than once
</csb>
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: "With no known cause, experts can only speculate. "

Sounds like a test run to me.


Came here to say the same.
The hacker side of my brain doesn't believe in coincidence.
 
FAC123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Sorry about that.¹


[Fark user image 850x566]
¹ Not sorry.


Man, Johnny Depp is lookin' rough.
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russians.

Just like the Shetland Islands getting their undersea cable cut.
GPS being played around with .

No doubt there are calls happening to just give a heads up of what could happen.
 
goodncold
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goodncold: Russians.

Just like the Shetland Islands getting their undersea cable cut.
GPS being played around with .

No doubt there are calls happening to just give a heads up of what could happen.


To continue this thought I think we can expect a few more things like power stations going down. NG pipeline valves getting stuck open/closed.

Just random enough for it to be dismissed but it will keep people wondering how bad it could get.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

goodncold: goodncold: Russians.

Just like the Shetland Islands getting their undersea cable cut.
GPS being played around with .

No doubt there are calls happening to just give a heads up of what could happen.

To continue this thought I think we can expect a few more things like power stations going down. NG pipeline valves getting stuck open/closed.

Just random enough for it to be dismissed but it will keep people wondering how bad it could get.


They've already been messing with this with at ports.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NakedApe: If all hell breaks loose with Russia the GPS and GLONASS satellites will be jammed or destroyed. The sky will be filled with lost airplanes and the highways filled with lost truckers.


GLONBUTT and GLONBOOB satellites reported to survive.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blasterz: wiredroach: Sorry about that.¹


[Fark user image image 850x566]
¹ Not sorry.

<csb>
Now that both he and my late wife are dead, I can relate this without fear of punishment.  DFW would often wear cargo shorts and no underwear to informal faculty gatherings when they worked together. His penchant for propping a leg up on things resulted in my wife getting a clear view of Lil' David more than once
</csb>


Talk about footnotes!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: PiperArrow: There was a similar case near Newark, where a trucker didn't like that his boss could track him via GPS. He installed a cheap GPS jammer (which isn't legal, but easily available) to jam the device in his truck, but ended up disrupting Newark air traffic over a number of days because he tended to drive the same route every day. The FCC fined him $31,875.

The difficulty with GPS is that it's a really low power signal, and so easy to jam.

That might be more apparent if the jamming location moved during the day, but TFA doesn't seem to mention that.


But it did move. Look at the animated tweet in TFA. It started to the northwest, and then ended up centered on Dallas. That's consistent with a truck or car driving to Dallas and then parking.

The main point is that very little power is required to jam GPS, especially in an airport terminal area as aircraft get closer to the ground.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NakedApe: If all hell breaks loose with Russia the GPS and GLONASS satellites will be jammed or destroyed. The sky will be filled with lost airplanes and the highways filled with lost truckers.


I still keep a paper-book road atlas in my vehicle.  How weird does that make me?

/a scout is always prepared
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They let ERCOT run GPS in Texas, didn't they?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: NakedApe: If all hell breaks loose with Russia the GPS and GLONASS satellites will be jammed or destroyed. The sky will be filled with lost airplanes and the highways filled with lost truckers.

I still keep a paper-book road atlas in my vehicle.  How weird does that make me?

/a scout is always prepared


Don't have, never used GPS..  moved here in '65, know the area well.  Do hvac, locate new addresses on Mapquest, relate them to known areas and drive straight to them.. they are then memorized.. meh...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sources say they are, however, down with OPP...

//yeah, you know me
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.