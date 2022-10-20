 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Welcome to the horniest haunted house in America   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When Farkers hear sex-crazed ghosts:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Farkettes:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Matt Gaetz:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Ghost and Mr. Chicken Ranch.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe those aren't really ghosts moaning... and that's certainly NOT ectoplasm on the walls
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
.. That's not ectoplasm, is it?
 
Muta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is Mitch McConnell in drag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
heard voices groan 'Oh baby, oh baby, yeah' and 'Yeah, I like that.'...

So, basically every college dorm?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And there's a 19 foot hole in the living room covered with plexiglass

Guess I know my honey do list just got longer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did it look like Burt Reynolds?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Me after reading that article
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
'Almost every psychic that walks in here' sees a dead man lying on the floor, Hill said.

Narrator: Each time, it was the psychic from the day before.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, syphilis or schizophrenia?
 
