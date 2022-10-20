 Skip to content
(AP News)   Do you get regularly attacked by mosquitos? Congratulations, you stink   (apnews.com) divider line
    Aedes aegypti, Mosquito, mosquito magnets, Aedes, Yellow fever, Dengue fever  
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My wife can be peacefully sleeping beside me and the mosquitoes are buzzing around my head. But she's the one who sweats.

I have gotten quite good at killing the little bastards.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was always the mosquito magnet among my friends when we went camping. I'd be getting chewed alive while some of them never noticed them and some of those a-holes would accuse me of overreacting.
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.


The caveat is you need a 3 pack a day habit if you're going to spend much time outside though.
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.


Unfortunately, so do humans
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whatever problem mom had as far as camping goes I did not inherit.

It's not that I've never been bit. But I don't have them swarm me.

/also I have a slightly lower than normal body temp, I wonder?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My dad had his tip from Vietnam, passed to him by others: He ate the heads of matches. The sulfur puts out odors that are off-putting to insects.

Anecdotal evidence from my own consumption of sulfur tablets while camping proves this to be true.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I was always the mosquito magnet among my friends when we went camping. I'd be getting chewed alive while some of them never noticed them and some of those a-holes would accuse me of overreacting.


Yep - I'm apparently mysterious tasty to bitey things as well.  Same experience.  "It's not that bad!"  <Shows arm with 12 red lumps already swelling on it>  "It can't be that bad you're just overreacting!"  <Yeah I totally imagined an arm full of obvious bite welts into existence just to be an attention whore - good thinking, Leonardo!>
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Long ago I'd read that they are also attracted to banana scent in people's blood.

From then on, every surf and snowboarding trip I'd hang a bunch of bananas in the back of the bus 'for anyone that was hungry'.

I never ate them myself, and coincidentally I was always left alone by the skeeters.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.


So do humans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lets just say I won't be visiting certain parts of the world until there is an effective vaccine for all mosquito transmitted diseases. Lots of first-world folks still die of malaria caught while travelling.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Subtonic: Take up smoking. Mosquitoes, gnats, and black flies hate it.

Unfortunately, so do humans


humans aren't all that

less is more
 
