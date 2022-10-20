 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Slippery people leading a wild wild life caught with AK-47s when pulled up in a car on the road to nowhere. This must be the place where the psycho killer was living a life during wartime. Once in a lifetime bust for cops involved   (rte.ie) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Automobile, Rifle, AK-47, Ammunition, Assault rifle, County Meath, Vehicle, Opel  
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take me to the River (Liffey)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know where this headline is going, but I don't know where's it's been.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from article:

"in a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is that....because BMW doesnt make Jeeps and Jeep doesnt make BMWs.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like subby's on Drugs.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, therefor to my arm
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burma Shave.
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:  "The movements of a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is a BMW Jeep?  A car for people who like Pepsi Coke?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn I hate Elvis Costello.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs to take their meds.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beyondmycontrol: From TFA:  "The movements of a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is a BMW Jeep?  A car for people who like Pepsi Coke?


I have a terrible migraine right now and like 6 hours to go before I can go back home to sleep it off.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for that much needed laugh.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beyondmycontrol: From TFA:  "The movements of a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is a BMW Jeep?  A car for people who like Pepsi Coke?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am i redditing this write?
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could have at least tacked on "I Zimbra" at the end.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i got a van, it's loaded with weapons... packed up and ready to go.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: Subby needs to take their meds.


drop them in the water.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is water at the bottom of the ocean
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he claim that it was nothing but flowers? Did the cops shock the monkey with Tasers?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and shame fills me as Peter Gabriel makes an unplanned visit.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.boingboing.netView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The book I read says people like us don't worry about the government.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: You could have at least tacked on "I Zimbra" at the end.


Or Drugs.
 
mononymous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
True story.
 
Floki
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: from article:

"in a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is that....because BMW doesnt make Jeeps and Jeep doesnt make BMWs.


I poured through a few Irish sites for vehicles and it appears they sometimes use the term "jeep" (lower case j) as a synonym for what we would call an SUV.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dissident Republicans, still whining about 3 little counties that wanna be British

We got half our states wanting to be like Iran, haw haw haw
 
nytmare
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Floki: zippyZRX: from article:

"in a black BMW Jeep"

WTF is that....because BMW doesnt make Jeeps and Jeep doesnt make BMWs.

I poured through a few Irish sites for vehicles and it appears they sometimes use the term "jeep" (lower case j) as a synonym for what we would call an SUV.


Yeah later in the article they refer to it as a BMW X5 which is a crossover-type passenger vehicle, although crossovers themselves are now commonly called SUVs.
 
Floki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It sounds like this criminal gang is living a Wild, Wild Life.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article.  I assumed it was more stories about buildings and food.
 
