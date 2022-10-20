 Skip to content
(BBC-US) NewsFlash Lord Bath may or may not have technically been PM when he died two days after being asked to form a government in 1746, but all agree that the lettuce outlasted Liz Truss at 45 days   (bbc.com) divider line
360
    More: NewsFlash, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Conservative Party, video Watch Liz Truss step, Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, BBC Watch Liz Truss step, Winston Churchill  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one? Mmmkay... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appoint the lettuce.
 
FortyHams [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened if the Queen were still alive.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord Buckethead for PM!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she even move into Chequers?
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
thecrust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
low hanging fruit - but solid material subby
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is wedge salad.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Sam Allardyce has agreed to step in on an interim basis.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next piece of garbage in line!
Next piece of garbage in line, please!
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 Scaramuccis. Sad.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIVE: Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?
Youtube Sm-RE95lKJ0
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE LETTUCE WINS! FLAWLESS VICTORY! FATALITY!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute
Youtube noe5BAVxzdo
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is 4.5 scaramuchis correct?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she even have time to unpack?  Maybe she quit so soon, knowing the move out would be simpler.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's crazy to look at how conservatives (in both the US and UK) have a complete inability to run a government, yet keep getting farking elected.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Did she even move into Chequers?


I doubt she even had time to pick new wallpaper in Downing St.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Lettuce will make a speech to the nation at a time TBC"

LIVE: Can Liz Truss outlast a lettuce?
Youtube Sm-RE95lKJ0
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodbye to bad rubbish.

So what scumbag will the Torries pick to lead them now?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail Lord Lettuce
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: This wouldn't have happened if the Queen were still alive.


Which is why Liz "done her in."
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon. "Lettuce Rejoice" was right there.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Goodbye to bad rubbish.

So what scumbag will the Torries pick to lead them now?


Someone worse.  With worse hair.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her accomplishments include killing the queen (she met her right before she died, coincidence!?) and killing the british economy. I feel like there's a spy thriller buried in there somewhere, but it would work better as a comedy.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK needs to romaine calm about this.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha good riddance. But if the brits don't start demanding the Tory pricks call for an electron they absolutely deserve everything coming to them.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough pill to swallow:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Lord Buckethead for PM!


You and he are just part of the same aristocracy!

/username checks out
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phil is going to be disappointed his fiber internet was being installed today.

Tory Civil War Kicks Off
Youtube UWS3KuumAM0
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Appoint the lettuce.


Would likely be a big improvement.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Goodbye to bad rubbish.

So what scumbag will the Torries pick to lead them now?


I look forward to the Nigel Farage government.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is why I like the UKs form of government better than ours. If she would have been elected President we would have to deal with her for four years no matter what she did wrong.

See also: TFG
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The premiership is such a poisoned chalice now that Jeremy Hunt, who at this point was probably the frontrunner to replace her, has already said he won't rum.

Larry the Cat for PM at this point...

/...after all, he already lives at Number Ten
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Queen could have waited 2 months for a new PM
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Live RN.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Scarmucchi is that?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Did she even move into Chequers?


She spent last weekend there.

I hope she was thoroughly miserable.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It's crazy to look at how conservatives (in both the US and UK) have a complete inability to run a government, yet keep getting farking elected.


Never underestimate the power of stigginit.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the people will get sick of the Tories farking everything up ten ways from Sunday and let Labour have a go. It's not like they could possibly be any worse.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does this not result in a national election?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't follow UK politics too, too closely, but what's going on over there seems like an absoltue shiat show.

America :
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GENERAL ELECTION, NOW!!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
