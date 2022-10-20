 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   Mother farking life imitates mother farking art   (fox5ny.com) divider line
18
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're the snakes fighting monkeys? Did the plane not fly on weekends?
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherfarker is one word.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the places it could have hitched a ride to, it decided to go to Newark?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, he went through the security line just like you did. TSA felt him up real good and everything. He's just trying to get to his bizzzznessss meeting in Scottsdale and then back home to see his kids. Stop hassling the the guy already
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake jazz is my new jam
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't go so far as calling snakes on a plane art. Artish? Art adjacent? But not art.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> It happened on Monday afternoon

Monday to Friday plane confirmed.

Snakes on a Plane - The TV Edit - The famous line
Youtube z4t6zNZ-b0A
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes On a Plane - Lemon Demon!
Youtube tiHv-AQxULc
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the cops didn't blow up the plane with one of their RPGs.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great headline. I knew what tmfa was going to be before I clicked on it.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Motherfarker is one word.


Personally I prefer space, a lot of it actually,  between my mother and my farking.

/ but you do you, man
// or your mother
/// ew
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm tired of these motherfarking repeats on this motherfarking Fark!
 
Lycan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I'm tired of these motherfarking repeats on this motherfarking Fark!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Great headline. I knew what tmfa was going to be before I clicked on it.


That's funny, because that's NOT what I expected when I clicked the link. I did think, "Oh. Ohhhh. Ya, that makes sense."

/FARK not my personal erotic sit yadda yadda
 
NakedApe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The garter snake is a name given to a variety of generally harmless snakes.
 
