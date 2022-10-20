 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "I'm a grown man you can't tell me what to do" is a douchebag statement in practically any setting, but don't say it to your judge   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
52
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tel me he's looking at a needle
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder it didn't work. The correct phrase is "grown-ass man".

Gotta say that or else it doesn't work. You can tell the guy is not a lawyer.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooh, a sovereign citizen.  This is going to be fun.

Judges love arguing in circles with these jackholes.  Is he defending himself?  It seems like it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: No wonder it didn't work. The correct phrase is "grown-ass man".

Gotta say that or else it doesn't work. You can tell the guy is not a lawyer.


I think he just forgot to say "I hereby declare" in front of it all. That makes it totes legit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just gag him already.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: No wonder it didn't work. The correct phrase is "grown-ass man".

Gotta say that or else it doesn't work. You can tell the guy is not a lawyer.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He is a misogynist and a murderer. Fark him.
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Just gag him already.


yeah, she needs to 'instruct' him to be silent, and then enforce when he violates the court's reasonable rules.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...gag him with an airtight head wrapping of duct tape.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you're making a record of me, trying to [make me] look bad," the defendant insisted.

No, you're doing a great job of that all by yourself.
 
ethasintham
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: When someone says they're a "grown-ass man", they're never behaving like a grown-ass man.
 
eagles95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tel me he's looking at a needle


Wisconsin doesn't have the death penalty.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Paging Officer Sovcit Taserer!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He and some corrections officers are gonna have fun.

Is there a Sovereign Citizen gang in prison?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If, as sovereign citizens believe, the justice system cannot exercise authority over them, then it cannot protect them either. Murder of a corporate shell is not a crime, so just release him after informing the victims' families when and where.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the prior thread with his rantings we asked: "SovCit?"

he is a self-professed "sovereign" and suggested the "state of Wisconsin" cannot bring charges against him in the first place because the state is not a flesh and blood person.

Yep. Has he argued about the gold fringe on the flag yet?
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My usual approach is to yell "You're not the judge of me!".  Shuts down the judge right away when you put them in their place like that.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tel me he's looking at a needle


Wisconsin conducted exactly one execution, it went horribly (is there any other way?), and they were perhaps the first state to abolish capital punishment in 1853.

John McCaffary was the only person ever to be executed by the state of Wisconsin. He was executed by hanging for the murder of his wife. McCaffary was hanged from a tree on August 21, 1851, before a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 people in front of the Kenosha courthouse and jail. The hanging was initially unsuccessful, and McCaffary remained alive and struggled on the end of the rope for approximately 20 minutes as he was slowly strangled.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds exactly like the attitude of every conservative ever.
:(
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: yeah, she needs to 'instruct' him to be silent, and then enforce when he violates the court's reasonable rules.


It's going to happen eventually. What will happen is he will be relocated to a room elsewhere in the courthouse and a closed circuit TV will broadcast the trial from the courtroom to his room. The judge will mute him except when she allows him to speak.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm a grown ass man.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
digupstupid.jpg
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't understand what he thinks he's going to accomplish. Even crazy people have goals.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: oooh, a sovereign citizen.  This is going to be fun.

Judges love arguing in circles with these jackholes.  Is he defending himself?  It seems like it.


He's been injecting hearsay every question asked by the prosecution.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: MrBallou: No wonder it didn't work. The correct phrase is "grown-ass man".

Gotta say that or else it doesn't work. You can tell the guy is not a lawyer.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 500x342]


If being a grown ass-man is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idiot: "You can't tell me what to do."

Judge: "Bailiff, take the defendant into custody.  He is guilty of direct criminal contempt and will serve 30 days.  Trial will resume after that sentence has been served." *Gavel*

There's no reason to put up with this guy's bullshiat.  Every time he disrupts the proceedings, give him 30 days in solitary confinement for contempt.

And once the trial is actually over and he's been convicted, none of the time served for contempt gets credited toward his sentence.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sovereign Citizen Frog is on your case!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just curious if his tone would change slightly if the judge was a man.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: yeah, she needs to 'instruct' him to be silent, and then enforce when he violates the court's reasonable rules.

It's going to happen eventually. What will happen is he will be relocated to a room elsewhere in the courthouse and a closed circuit TV will broadcast the trial from the courtroom to his room. The judge will mute him except when she allows him to speak.


It's already happened multiple times in this case. Difficult part is that now the prosecution has rested and he's acting as his own attorney. She'll give him a little more leeway because of that.
 
gyorg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's important to know the places where the the person you are dealing with have complete authority. The flight crew on a plane. The captain of a boat. And a judge in their courtroom. Any official at the border. (I'm sure there are others.)

In those situations, you might eventually be able to appeal what they did to you, but you aren't going to be able to stop it.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grown Ass Man - Key & Peele
Youtube pE27MSkgehY
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: vudukungfu: Tel me he's looking at a needle

Wisconsin conducted exactly one execution, it went horribly (is there any other way?), and they were perhaps the first state to abolish capital punishment in 1853.

John McCaffary was the only person ever to be executed by the state of Wisconsin. He was executed by hanging for the murder of his wife. McCaffary was hanged from a tree on August 21, 1851, before a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 people in front of the Kenosha courthouse and jail. The hanging was initially unsuccessful, and McCaffary remained alive and struggled on the end of the rope for approximately 20 minutes as he was slowly strangled.


Yikes. To be fair they had good response, "well that was unpleasant, let's not have any more of that."

But anyways, I've been watching this guy during my dull moments at work, he's a hoot. I really doubt he believes any of the shiat he's trying to pull, it's more like a little kid hoping to drag things out and run out the clock to get everyone else to give up on punishing him. It's not doing him any favors with the jury, they're more likely to throw the book at him for purposefully wasting the court's time (and theirs)
 
Cheron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The second worst thing you can do in America is be wrong. Just because you didn't go to law school, study virology or history doesn't mean your opinions are wrong or less valid than everyone one else's.

The worst thing you can do in America is point out that a person is wrong about the law, virology or history.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: yeah, she needs to 'instruct' him to be silent, and then enforce when he violates the court's reasonable rules.

It's going to happen eventually. What will happen is he will be relocated to a room elsewhere in the courthouse and a closed circuit TV will broadcast the trial from the courtroom to his room. The judge will mute him except when she allows him to speak.


He was removed a few days ago to other room. Wouldn't shut up about the judge and the state being liars in front of the jury, so she sent him to an empty court room for rest of the day.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Don't nobody tell me what to do... I don't tell nobody else what to do. We're all adults in here," he said, talking over the judge. "I'm a grown man with grown kids...Ain't nobody gonna talk to me like that. Nobody."

LOL... You couldn't make up a more stereotypical Trump Supporter than this: the aggressive beligerence, the outsized sense of self, the fractured grammar, the repeated insistence that he's "an adult."

This douche reminds me of every small town high school dropout in his 40's who ever called me "college boy" when I was growing up. Can we please get a follow-up article at sentencing so we can enjoy his tears as he's led off to prison?
 
gyorg [SwearJar]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wage0048: Idiot: "You can't tell me what to do."

Judge: "Bailiff, take the defendant into custody.  He is guilty of direct criminal contempt and will serve 30 days.  Trial will resume after that sentence has been served." *Gavel*

There's no reason to put up with this guy's bullshiat.  Every time he disrupts the proceedings, give him 30 days in solitary confinement for contempt.

And once the trial is actually over and he's been convicted, none of the time served for contempt gets credited toward his sentence.


In this case, the judge knows 1. A lot of folks are watching (so be super chill). 2. Without the judges intervention he'll screw himself 6 ways from Sunday.

So the judge will politely wait, let him fuck everything up, then can his ass.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: yeah, she needs to 'instruct' him to be silent, and then enforce when he violates the court's reasonable rules.

It's going to happen eventually. What will happen is he will be relocated to a room elsewhere in the courthouse and a closed circuit TV will broadcast the trial from the courtroom to his room. The judge will mute him except when she allows him to speak.


Already been happening, she's giving him timeouts at least once a day or once every other day.

wage0048: Idiot: "You can't tell me what to do."

Judge: "Bailiff, take the defendant into custody.  He is guilty of direct criminal contempt and will serve 30 days.  Trial will resume after that sentence has been served." *Gavel*

There's no reason to put up with this guy's bullshiat.  Every time he disrupts the proceedings, give him 30 days in solitary confinement for contempt.

And once the trial is actually over and he's been convicted, none of the time served for contempt gets credited toward his sentence.


The judge already identified that this is what he wants, so she isn't giving him contempt findings. She won't let him drag this out by throwing tantrums.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eKonk: My usual approach is to yell "You're not the judge of me!".  Shuts down the judge right away when you put them in their place like that.


Say "Hey, I'm not on trial here." Really confuses them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kick his teeth in.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he was Black, they would have gagged him and tied him to a chair by now.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Prison will be a nice wake up call for him. and it's exactly where he belongs. After being proven guilty, of course.
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What does he have to lose? He will be getting life in prison without parole, he is no stranger to court proceedings and has been in and out of prison for the last 20 years. Any fines or sanctions issued by the court shall go unpaid. He is going to get six life sentences and THEN have to return to court for assaulting his child's mother, also with a vehicle, a felony he was out on bail for when he drove through the parade. This guy is an asshole of the highest order, not only is he a horrible person to those closest to him, he attacked and killed strangers, and shall be used as an example by the lawn order types for why blah men need to be locked up with exorbitant cash bail for jaywalking.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

browneye: If he was Black, they would have gagged him and tied him to a chair by now.


Swing and a miss there
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: oooh, a sovereign citizen.  This is going to be fun.

Judges love arguing in circles with these jackholes.  Is he defending himself?  It seems like it.


He's not a SovCit (in spite of his "proclaimation") he's a career a-hole criminal who is angling for mistrial on appeal.

Not so CSB: My wife works at the department where they interviewed him. He's an old pro at cops busting his balls and wouldn't admit to anything until they confronted him with crime scene photos.
Guy deserves whatever he gets inside.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's gonna go to prison. The judge is taking excruciating steps to ensure that dipshiat has zero grounds for appeal. That's why he is allowed to act lie a total shiatstain. it doesn't endear him to the jury.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

browneye: If he was Black, they would have gagged him and tied him to a chair by now.


He is Black:

images.foxtv.comView Full Size


He may be mixed color, or very light colored Black.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: browneye: If he was Black, they would have gagged him and tied him to a chair by now.

He is Black:

[images.foxtv.com image 850x477]

He may be mixed color, or very light colored Black.


I hope the guy was just being sarcastic, though around here it is hard to tell.  After all there are a couple of people in this thread who think the guy is a Trumper.
 
CCNP
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Tel me he's looking at a needle


He doesn't get the point yet. But he will.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: vudukungfu: Tel me he's looking at a needle

Wisconsin conducted exactly one execution, it went horribly (is there any other way?), and they were perhaps the first state to abolish capital punishment in 1853.

John McCaffary was the only person ever to be executed by the state of Wisconsin. He was executed by hanging for the murder of his wife. McCaffary was hanged from a tree on August 21, 1851, before a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 people in front of the Kenosha courthouse and jail. The hanging was initially unsuccessful, and McCaffary remained alive and struggled on the end of the rope for approximately 20 minutes as he was slowly strangled.


Jeez if they had just waited until 1866 they would have known how to hang someone
Thanks Sam
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, I'm reading this book called "Generation Me." It's a look back at how the Millennial Generation was raised to believe they are the most perfect, special people in all the world because schools, movies, TV, parents, social media, etc. etc. spent the last 40 years driving into their heads that the most important thing in their lives was to do what makes THEM happy, what THEY want, and that everything else is secondary to THEIR feelings and beliefs.

Before you scoff, Jean Twenge, who wrote this and several other analyses of 21st century psychology, spent ten years analyzing the prevalence of phrases like "self-esteem", "self-worth" and other buzz words in school curricula and mission statements, social media trends, and other markers of narcissistic behaviors. She found that in general, Millennials are more self-absorbed, narcissistic, and entitled because they were taught to be than any previous age bracket.

Now: look at the first thing this 40-year old asshat said: "I'm a grown man...you can't tell me what to do." He is 40. He was born and reared in the entitlement era of "You're a special person and your specialness is all that matters." Even before he was taught to be a racist Republican Magat, he was taught that all that mattered was what he wanted.

How did we get here? We started back back back in the mists of the 1980s teaching kids that "you're the most special person in the whole wide world!" without any filters forgetting that some of them would take it absolutely to heart. Then they found a leader and an ethos that matched their entitled narcissism. And here we are today.
 
