F-35 fighter jet crashes after pilot ejects over Utah.
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F-35 still actively trying to kill the pilots I see.
https://www.avweb.com/aviation-news/congress-orders-military-to-fix-f-35-breathing-issues/
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch. Still, 79 million dollars up in flames is better than a certain ex president spending that much on a golf weekend at his own property.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah is probably the safest part of Magastan to crash in.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!


No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.


You just don't want them to catch on to your welfare scam and 4 wives.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just doing what an F-35 was designed to do.

We're watching the great and terrible Russian army getting beaten by a determined, under armed Ukraine.  Somewhere in Russia, some analysts are looking at this and laughing.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!


Beautiful mountains in the north, 5 awesome national parks in the south.

Unfortunately, some of the finest natural features in this country happen to be in MAGAt-filled states. If you can avoid the locals, the experience is much better.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

powhound: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.


You forgot dogs and cats, living together.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just doing what an F-35 was designed to do.

We're watching the great and terrible Russian army getting beaten by a determined, under armed Ukraine.  Somewhere in Russia, some analysts are looking at this and laughing.


Based on what they've done with leftover soviet crap, if we'd given the Ukrainians a bunch of F-35's they'd have taken Moscow and colonized Mars by now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$500 million, down the drain.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
sirquotesalot.comView Full Size

/There is a distinct lack of pics or vids from that scene.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

powhound: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.


Very confused because I have been to bars in Utah and have purchased alcohol at alcohol stores in Utah.

I am getting the sense that you're spewing opinions backed by questionable or biased knowledge.

/yeah, I know about the arsenic. That's just geology.
//speaking of geology, Utah is stunning when it comes to observable geologic processes. The drive from Provo to Sundance shows you millions of years of visible geologic folds and thrusts, visible from your car as you're cruising along an empty highway. Outstanding!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

Beautiful mountains in the north, 5 awesome national parks in the south.

Unfortunately, some of the finest natural features in this country happen to be in MAGAt-filled states. If you can avoid the locals, the experience is much better.


And Pando in the middle!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just doing what an F-35 was designed to do.

We're watching the great and terrible Russian army getting beaten by a determined, under armed Ukraine.  Somewhere in Russia, some analysts are looking at this and laughing.


Back in the day, it'd be raining F-16s here in Utahooland. Every other week another F16 went lawn-dart out in the west desert

F-35s deserve the bad press but fighters are insanely complicated machines, we're gonna have a few more falling out the sky

At Hill AFB the takeoffs/landings are over relatively populated areas so lucky no squishy civs got shmoosed/flambéed this time
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

Beautiful mountains in the north, 5 awesome national parks in the south.

Unfortunately, some of the finest natural features in this country happen to be in MAGAt-filled states. If you can avoid the locals, the experience is much better.


The LDS/Mormon people are very friendly and polite, and the state feels very safe and welcoming for visitors.  Just don't talk politics or religion or go to the few true cult towns.  If you see that all the women are dressed in those weird pseudo-50s dresses, keep driving.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

powhound: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.


Tried to grab a beer, at multiple spots, while waiting for takeout outside of Zion.

Failed.

Fark that place.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: powhound: educated: I get that Utah has a lot of weird people in it, but the state itself is f*cking breathtaking - even the boring parts!

Stop dissing Utah!

No it's not. It's a complete shiathole. No bars. No alcohol. Planes crashing out of the sky. Arsenic dust storms. Stay the fark away for your own health.

Tried to grab a beer, at multiple spots, while waiting for takeout outside of Zion.

Failed.

Fark that place.


Must have been a while ago, when I was there in 2019, there was a brewery right outside the park.  It felt nice to have a beer after a day hiking the Narrows.
 
DVD
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See... this is what happens when one allows the "I hate Mormons" crew to advise you... you miss out on Utah's natural beauty, and you miss out on local breweries because the "I hate" crew lied to you about the availability of such things.

Polygamy Porter
 
dkimball
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, they shouldn't put the eject button next to the Hot Expresso button
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would rather be in Utah than a F-35.
 
