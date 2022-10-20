 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Three weeks ago, 29 Sept 2022 - we almost had a hot war, thanks to an idiot in an SU-27   (theguardian.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By "we", I hope subby isn't referring to Ukraine or Russia.   They have a hot war going on already.   It's a war zone.   It's hot.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigMax: A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?


A RC-135 Rivet Joint carries a crew of at least 23 and often more.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: By "we", I hope subby isn't referring to Ukraine or Russia.   They have a hot war going on already.   It's a war zone.   It's hot.


I think subby means that it would have constituted an attack by Russia on a NATO party, and as you know ain't no party like a NATO party cause a NATO party don't stop.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: By "we", I hope subby isn't referring to Ukraine or Russia.   They have a hot war going on already.   It's a war zone.   It's hot.


Subby clearly meant "NATO Nations" since a Russian fighter launched a missile near an unarmed UK RAF plane.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those intelligence jets should have armed escort. I'd actually buy Russian malfunction based on everything so far though.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One incident doesn't spark a war.

Unless you want it to.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks for clearing that up guys.   I'm down with the proxy war.   War is good for business.   Good for America.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigMax: A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?


We had a prior thread where the US Army/Air Force is putting more funding into designing longer range Hellfire missiles so we don't have to put drones at risk. Seems like the military cares about its equipment at much or more so than having the idea that a drone is specifically used in situations where it's too dangerous or impractical (long loitering time over a target) to have a human pilot present.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Russia said it was a technical malfunction and Wallace said Britain has now resumed patrols"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ that's right
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark's Ukrainian war staff picked up on this - in particular that RJ flights had stopped for a bit and that when they resumed they had 2 friends following along.  End of last week it was commented on based on flight tracker info.  Nice to find out more.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure there was a prompt phone call on the hotline:
"Do you want to dance, biatch? Because you just gave us an excuse. (pause) Yeah, I thought so. (click)"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Those intelligence jets should have armed escort. I'd actually buy Russian malfunction based on everything so far though.


That's exactly why these kinds of provocations by russia are dangerous, because shiat can get out of hand very farking quickly in ways that no one intends at the time. But the goddamn orcs keep doing this shiat.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft

LOL no - civilian aircraft do not conduct surveillance near war zones. At least, they're not supposed to.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
During that interaction however, it transpired that one of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range.

So plane monitoring a warzone has a missle fired beyond visual range but within an uncomfortable range? That starts a hot war?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: One incident doesn't spark a war.

Unless you want it to.


If that incident is Russia attacking a NATO member state "accidentally," then we want it to.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigMax: A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?


Dude the C-135 series has been in service for close to 65 years, I'm sure that's enough time for you to figure out it's not a drone.

But go on keep trying to minimize this.
 
jagec
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft

LOL no - civilian aircraft do not conduct surveillance near war zones. At least, they're not supposed to.


If you stick a machine gun on the back of a Toyota Hilux, it's still a "civilian-style" vehicle.
 
goodncold
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: BigMax: A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?

We had a prior thread where the US Army/Air Force is putting more funding into designing longer range Hellfire missiles so we don't have to put drones at risk. Seems like the military cares about its equipment at much or more so than having the idea that a drone is specifically used in situations where it's too dangerous or impractical (long loitering time over a target) to have a human pilot present.


what reusable drones might look like.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/yes I know it isn't real...yet!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigMax: A hot war?  Over a drone?  Isn't one of the points of drones to lower the stakes and escalation of an incident like this?


An RC aircraft in the military is Reconnaissance, not Remote Control.
 
