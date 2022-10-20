 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Subby doesn't know what a Lopatcong is but apparently they can go at least 100 miles an hour   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
13
    More: Misc, Warren County, New Jersey, Lopatcong Township police, New Jersey, Monday night, suspicious activity, non-violent criminal charges, man hit speeds, Greenwich Township  
•       •       •

13 Comments     (+0 »)
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Worthy farking adversary.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lopatcong Cassidy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.
 
Floki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The name of the creek and township-Lopatcong-came from four words of the Lenni Lenape Native Americans-Lowan peek achtu onk, which meant "winter watering place for deer".

Oh... deer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.


It's a Township, so it resembles a station wagon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fano: Worthy farking adversary.


*shakes fist*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.


Imported and marketed by Malcom Bricklin

/own a Bricklin
//own multiple TukTuks
///Fark- lives in US
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.

Imported and marketed by Malcom Bricklin

/own a Bricklin
//own multiple TukTuks
///Fark- lives in US


No Pantera?
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fdnytrucks.comView Full Size

Not even once.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.

Imported and marketed by Malcom Bricklin

/own a Bricklin
//own multiple TukTuks
///Fark- lives in US


How do you like them? The TikTuks and SV-1?

/owns a DeLorean
//scheduled for an engine swap.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: maxandgrinch: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.

Imported and marketed by Malcom Bricklin

/own a Bricklin
//own multiple TukTuks
///Fark- lives in US

How do you like them? The TikTuks and SV-1?

/owns a DeLorean
//scheduled for an engine swap.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When does their single malt come out?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Claude Ballse: maxandgrinch: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Lopatcong is the latest model of Tuk-tuk from Thailand.  Fully enclosed cab, rear V4 turbo with intercooler, 4-wheel independent suspension.  Does 0 to 60 in 4 seconds.

Imported and marketed by Malcom Bricklin

/own a Bricklin
//own multiple TukTuks
///Fark- lives in US

How do you like them? The TikTuks and SV-1?

/owns a DeLorean
//scheduled for an engine swap.

[i.pinimg.com image 640x640]


The irony of a Mr. Fusion designed to fit into cupholders, for a car that doesn't have any cupholders.
 
