(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: How quantum theories took over TikTok. For example, how small can a Tide Pod be and still remain a Tide Pod?   (slate.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the quantum world is so freaking weird that your brain is not designed to be capable of understanding it, so people just go *magic* and then make stuff up, and it's so hard to explain what's really going on that people without degrees in science just go "cool, magic."
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I don't have to go back to Canada to find my next girlfriend?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quantum mechanics gives woo advocates scientific cover.  People who actually study and understand it, despise the woo merchants.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"How To Change Your Quantum Field"? No need, its Hamiltonian will do that for you.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I joined a quantum mystic religion, but I'm not observant.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moog's video is a classic example of quantum mysticism, which is the association of a set of metaphysical beliefs and spiritual worldviews with the science of quantum mechanics.

So bullshiat basically.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Quantum mechanics gives woo advocates scientific cover.  People who actually study and understand it, despise the woo merchants.


Any sufficiently advanced bullsh*t is indistinguishable from quantums.

-Einstein, maybe.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
