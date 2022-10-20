 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Not news: idiot tries to smuggle fentanyl through LAX. Aggressive pearl clutching: fentanyl packed in candy wrappers   (npr.org) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Police, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Halloween approaching, fentanyl pills, suspected trafficker, Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, candy boxes, drug dealers  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 12:46 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Authorities on Wednesday seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport..enough fentanyl to end all life on the planet...thrice.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Make drugs legal and people won't have to smuggle it in candy wrappers.
 
benelane
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I f'n love whoppers!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Attempting to smuggle does not equal attempting to poison kids on Halloween. I feel like that needs to be established right away.
 
Floki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no. Bracing for the flood of local PD posts on social media to iNsPeCt YoUr KiDs' CaNdY fOr FeNtAnYl.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a Nerd.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
""With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Sheriff's Department said."

- Some bullshiat people need to stop saying.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh God, as if Facebook wasn't already insufferable enough. Your baby is hideous! It should come with a disclaimer before anyone opens an image of it!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes "

Will the retraction get as much press if it turns out it was just candy?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no. Bracing for the flood of local PD posts on social media to iNsPeCt YoUr KiDs' CaNdY fOr FeNtAnYl.


Hi itth me: the kid that ateth the rathor blade in my sthnickerth bar.

The worsth part...? I went back to the sthame housthe the next year and they did it again!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
are the cops ok, we know what happens if a cop even looks at some fentanyl
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fentanyl is God's way of thinning the herd......

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Note to self: Invent or patent a fentanyl detecting Halloween candy bag.  Basic entry-level model and also a premium package model w/location monitoring (for that day Junior tricks and treats without you) and instant cellular emergency 911 service upon drug detection.
 
KrustyKitten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's no way TSA caught that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Oh God, as if Facebook wasn't already insufferable enough. Your baby is hideous! It should come with a disclaimer before anyone opens an image of it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: are the cops ok, we know what happens if a cop even looks at some fentanyl


If you say "Fentanyl" three times in front of a mirror at midnight, the ghost of Tom Petty will manifest next to you, turn you into cake and eat you.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
See! Karen McWhitey von Mayonnaise was right! People are risking their freedom and money just to give away drugs in candy to her children. Yours will be next!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Attempting to smuggle does not equal attempting to poison kids on Halloween. I feel like that needs to be established right away.


You mean to suggest that drug dealers don't just anonymously give away thousands of dollars of product for free?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See?!  Jenkem is REAL!!!11!

er... razor blades in apples.  Or bongs hidden inside a Tootsie Roll, or something.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I cut out the middleman and give out packs of razorblades.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They were disguused as Werthers, so no kid would touch them anyway
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I cut out the middleman and give out packs of razorblades.


Real talk...? You want a fun Halloween prank, every year I make a dozen or so caramel covered apples, and one caramel covered onion.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another Right Wing fentanyl op.
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can find all sorts of strange things inside candy wrappers around this time of year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: tricycleracer: I cut out the middleman and give out packs of razorblades.

Real talk...? You want a fun Halloween prank, every year I make a dozen or so caramel covered apples, and one caramel covered onion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: tricycleracer: I cut out the middleman and give out packs of razorblades.

Real talk...? You want a fun Halloween prank, every year I make a dozen or so caramel covered apples, and one caramel covered onion.


Growing up whenever my siblings and I would pester my mom about what's for dessert, she'd say "a chocolate covered onion" to shut us up.

One day she went through with that threat. It was... interesting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vsavatar: You can find all sorts of strange things inside candy wrappers around this time of year.
[Fark user image 229x221]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.