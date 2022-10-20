 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Advertise a protest on social media that goes south, that's an electronic monitor taggin'. Participate in a serious disruption (which includes noise), that's an electronic monitor taggin'. So keep calm and submit, citizen   (twitter.com)
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Citation needed
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  

spongeboob: Citation needed


It's in th UK, which makes sense since they're a little ahead of the US on the descent into fascism timeline.
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  

aimtastic: spongeboob: Citation needed

It's in th UK, which makes sense since they're a little ahead of the US on the descent into fascism timeline.


*Glances at major political party in control of most US states who have "ending real elections" as the centerpiece of their campaign platforms*
 
Black_Lazerus
1 hour ago  
Don't they have to get the leadership structure of the government together before they do other things
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
This "being fitted with/installation" is it painful?   Please be painful.

I'd just create s Protest App for the phone.  Tracking would be easy.
 
Obscene_CNN
1 hour ago  

aimtastic: spongeboob: Citation needed

It's in th UK, which makes sense since they're a little ahead of the US on the descent into fascism timeline.


Socialism at its finest.
 
lefty248
1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: This "being fitted with/installation" is it painful?   Please be painful.

I'd just create s Protest App for the phone.  Tracking would be easy.


A little bit sadistic are we.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
1 hour ago  

aimtastic: It's in th UK, which makes sense since they're a little ahead of the US on the descent into fascism timeline.


George Orwell and Alan Moore nod sagely.
 
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  
I was in a protest once. Our school board wanted to remove funds for all extracurricular activities except sports. Of course it was framed that they would not be able to afford proper safety equipment for the athletes, so it was really a case of keeping our children safe. Pretty much the whole town showed up for that one, including the student athletes. If there was anyone on the side of the school board, they didn't show up.

The voted not to remove funding from anything and that board was replaced next election cycle.
 
houstondragon
1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

GeorgeMonbiot: Sorry to repeat myself, but you *really* need to know this. Under the government's Public Order Bill, anyone who has protested in the previous 5 years can be forced to "submit to ... being fitted with, or the installation of, any necessary apparatus" to monitor your movements.


Blame the Emperor, this used to be a 6 month sentence! >.>
 
SamLowryDZ-015
1 hour ago  
No need for any of that.  Almost everyone willingly carries such a tracking device with them daily and pays crazy money for the privilege.  They are called smart phones.  Available in all the latest designer colors.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Original: Original Tweet:
GeorgeMonbiot: Sorry to repeat myself, but you *really* need to know this. Under the government's Public Order Bill, anyone who has protested in the previous 5 years can be forced to "submit to ... being fitted with, or the installation of, any necessary apparatus" to monitor your movements.

Blame the Emperor, this used to be a 6 month sentence! >.>


It still is - you can get a tag, a six-month prison sentence, an "unlimited fine," or any and all of those.
 
Metaluna Mutant
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
28 minutes ago  

SamLowryDZ-015: No need for any of that.  Almost everyone willingly carries such a tracking device with them daily and pays crazy money for the privilege.  They are called smart phones.  Available in all the latest designer colors.


If you're paying "crazy money" for a phone, you need to switch to a better plan or something.
Also, if they can track people, they do a real shiatty job of it.
 
jjorsett
21 minutes ago  
Pfft, this is pretty tame. In Canada they'll freeze your bank accounts.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SamLowryDZ-015: No need for any of that.  Almost everyone willingly carries such a tracking device with them daily and pays crazy money for the privilege.  They are called smart phones.  Available in all the latest designer colors.

If you're paying "crazy money" for a phone, you need to switch to a better plan or something.
Also, if they can track people, they do a real shiatty job of it.


Ok maybe it's just me but phones costing 1000 seem crazy to me.  Even cheap ones can be a couple hundred dollars unless you buy a walmart tracfone.  Wasn't even figuring in the monthly service charges.

Even with GPS, wifi, bluetooth turned off the phone is pinging cellular towers on a regular basis.  There were several news stories about Jan 6th riots where they showed the patterns of crowd movement by cell phone data.

Unless you remove or drain the battery or seal the phone in a box to block RF signals it is discoverable by triangulation with cell towers.  The unique identifier ties it back to your account and identity.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
17 minutes ago  
This is so farking farked up, and it's already passed the House of Commons.
 
