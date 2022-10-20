 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Vatican Girl?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Pope John Paul II, Pope, disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, Director Mark Lewis, Vatican City, Daily Beast, daughter of a Vatican employee, conspiracy theories  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the article is essentially an ad.

"The Daily Beast previewed-OK, binged-the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone in the nearly 40-year-old cold case. Tombs have been unearthed, gangsters' lovers have been interviewed, and international terrorist plots parsed in trying to understand if Orlandi is alive, and, if not, who killed her and why."
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a little old for the child sized mass graves they usually use to hide the ones they get tired of.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. All right. Take it easy, baby.  Make it last all night.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wanna live with a Vatican girl
I could be happy the rest of my life
With a Vatican girl
A dreamer of pictures I run in the night
You see us together, chasing the moonlight
My Vatican girl
Ten silver saxes, a bass with a bow
The drummer relaxes and waits between shows
For his Vatican girl
A dreamer of pictures I run in the night
You see us together, chasing the moonlight
My Vatican girl
Pa sent me money now
I'm gonna make it somehow
I need another chance
You see your baby loves to dance
Yeah, yeah, yeah
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
🎵 I wish they all could be Vatican girls... 🎶
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure this show is nothing but factual information, and not sensationalized or anything.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's my favorite Dukes of Stratosphear song.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vatican Girl, she's a Vatican Girl. Vatican Girl, she's a Vatican Girl!
Okay fine, fer sure, fer sure, she's a Vatican Girl, and there is no cure.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Vatican Girl, she's a Vatican Girl. Vatican Girl, she's a Vatican Girl!
Okay fine, fer sure, fer sure, she's a Vatican Girl, and there is no cure.


Vatican girls
With a tiny little moustache.
Vatican girls
Do you know how they go?
Vatican girls
In the rectory basement,
Father Reilly's a fairy
But it don't bother Mary.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mea culpa, Vatican Girl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I expect the same journalistic excellence demonstrated in the other projects they've financed, aka: None.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Daily Beast logo being held incognito by the College of Cardinals.
 
sxacho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dressed like Minnie Pearl?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I absolutely believe that the opus dei would commit murder if they felt it was necessary to protect the Vatican from a threat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I'm sure this show is nothing but factual information, and not sensationalized or anything.


Judging by the bullshiat that the Catholic Church got up to in Ireland....it is likely that, if anything, the severity of the abuses are going to be downplayed.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I absolutely believe that the opus dei would commit murder if they felt it was necessary to protect the Vatican from a threat.


The threat of a 15 year old girl knocked up by a cardinal maybe?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
'Cause we are living in a Vatican world
And I am a Vatican girl
You know that we are living in a Vatican world
And I am a Vatican girl
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wanna live with a Vatican girl
I could be happy the rest of my life
With a Vatican girl
A dreamer of pictures I run in the night
You see us together, chasing the moonlight
My Vatican girl
Ten silver saxes, a bass with a bow
The drummer relaxes and waits between shows
For his Vatican girl
A dreamer of pictures I run in the night
You see us together, chasing the moonlight
My Vatican girl
Pa sent me money now
I'm gonna make it somehow
I need another chance
You see your baby loves to dance
Yeah, yeah, yeah


Damn you!! You had my idea before I could post it.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
catholic girls - Frank Zappa
Youtube 5fdcDN4LbYQ
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Moon Zappa Valley Girl
Youtube Qb21lsCQ3EM
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given the sheer number of sexual predators the church has protected, it is inconceivable that none of them were murderers. The scandal from a serial murderer would be even greater than the scandal from a serial pedophile so the church has even more motivation to cover it up. The concept of the  Pope shielding a cardinal killing young girls doesn't even raise an eyebrow.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Proof once again that everything in the known universe has been covered by either a Vonnegut novel or a Zappa song.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The priests were too busy with the Vatican boys to worry about the Vatican girl....
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

inglixthemad: I expect the same journalistic excellence demonstrated in the other projects they've financed, aka: None.


Italian conspiracy theorists make Qtwits look like the Scooby gang. And even more of them are in official positions.
 
