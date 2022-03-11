 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 239 of WW3: Blackouts to begin across Ukraine after nation loses 40+% of its power-generating capacity from Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. So... Elon and the AMC to the rescue with batteries? It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Elon and the AMC to the rescue with batteries?" Would have to include some solar, I would think. Might be a way for Musk to redeem himself (and sell batteries).
Also:


media.cnn.com

The guy on the right reminds me of the airsoft fat kid from the internet in camo meme.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the ruscist propaganda is trying to peddle copium to their viewers over Kherson I'm taking it as a sign that a partial collapse is imminent.

/and secretly freaking out it might be a trap.
//do well Ukraine, kick the ruscists off the peninsula and over your borders.
///morning. You know the drill. Clean-up, set-up the chairs, open up the pallet of donuts.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Morning. I was off yesterday PM. I'm starting with some things that may or may not have been covered.

Poland warns Iran about arms shipments to Russia

Poland intends to actively counteract any supply of weapons to Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raise. This is reported by PAP.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Spain transfers generators to Ukraine

In connection with the recent Russian attacks on the Ukrainian electrical infrastructure, the Spanish Ministry of Defense is transferring four generators to Ukraine: one with a capacity of 400 kilowatts and one with a capacity of 150 kilowatts.

"The generators have already been handed over to the defense logistics operator and within the next three days will be delivered to the logistics hub for receiving and distributing material aid to Ukraine, located in Poland, " the Spanish Defense Ministry said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for October 19:

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Madagascar was dismissed because of his support for Ukraine

▪ the Russians Orihiv for 7 hours shelled

Putin announced the introduction of "martial law"

▪ the Russians struck Burshtynskaya TPP in Ivano-Frankivsk region

▪ The Ukrainian people received the Sakharov Prize "for freedom of thought"
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A monument to the Soviet Chekists was blown up in Mykolaiv

In the evening, an explosion rang out in Mykolaiv. Soon it became known that a monument to the Soviet Chekists, which was repeatedly wanted to be demolished, had been blown up.

Про вибух повідомив голова Миколаївської ОВА Віталій Кім. Спочатку він припустив, що пам'ятник ударом по місту могли знищити російські окупанти. Однак потім написав, що це міг бути підрив.

"If it's a detonation, they will be held accountable according to the law. Whoever it is ," Kim said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
October 20


In the Kryvorizka district, the enemy attacked an industrial enterprise and an energy infrastructure object at night

There is serious destruction. No losses. To eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, all necessary services were involved, the mayor of the city Oleksandr Vilkul reports.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Russians agreed with Iran on the arrival of instructors to help use the Shahed-136 and Arash-2 drones - General Staff

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the face of adversity, these guys are never slow to adjust.


Today in Kiev, in order to save electricity, buses will be launched on most trolleybus routes

In particular, buses will replace trolleybuses with
21 out of 38 routes.

You can find a list of routes where the transport will be replaced at
city authorities ' website .
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The much anticipated battle bots.


At night, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Iranian drones in Mykolaiv region

9 Shahed-136 drones were shot down by the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two drones each were used by the Navy and the National Guard of Ukraine, and one by the National Police of Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
invaders can fire at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and blame the Ukrainian military for this, - Institute for the Study of War

Flooding that may result from the attack, the Russian army uses as a cover for the planned retreat from the Kherson region.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until February 24, Vladislav worked as an inspector-sniper of the rapid response platoon of the special police company of the GUNP in the Chernivtsi region and devoted almost 9 years of his life to law enforcement.

At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Vladislav immediately realized that he had to be on the front line and defend Ukraine. As part of the combined regiment of the National Police of Ukraine "Safari", he went to perform combat missions in the Kiev region, Sumy region, Kharkiv region and Zaporozhye.

"The enemy is cruel and ruthless, nothing is sacred to him. But we will not give up a single piece of our Ukrainian land to the invaders," the defender repeated.

Unfortunately, on May 22, Vladislav was killed by an enemy missile strike. Eternal memory to the hero!
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian terrorists destroyed another school in Zaporizhia this morning

This happened at 07: 20 in the village of Kamyshevakha, Deputy head of the Presidential Office Kirill Tymoshenko said.

"There are no casualties. But we have destroyed civilian infrastructure and residential buildings , " he added.
Fark user image
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's case of Krabs is even worse than we thought!

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so nice when countries keep their word. That's a subtle dig. You know who you are.


Czech Republic to send new military support package to Ukraine

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Yana Chernokhova.

"We keep our word and continue to support Ukraine with military supplies. At the government meeting, I continue to submit for approval military equipment that we can give away. Two weeks ago - by almost 400, and today - by 22 million kronor, " she wrote.
Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least russia is helping with the fire ant problem.In the morning, the Russians hiat Nikolaev with S-300 missiles

"S-300 flights around the city. No casualties or damage. Only lawns spoil, " wrote the head of the region Vitaly Kim. 03:08
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our air defense and missile defense system works effectively thanks to the professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance from partners," wrote the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

Keep calm and believe in # APU !
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SBU detained a blogger who posted a video of the shelling of a thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The blogger took a video of the consequences of rocket hits on the Burshtyn TPP and posted it on his Telegram channel. I did this to increase the number of subscribers.

The video was picked up by the Telegram channel, which has a million-strong audience. And after 7 minutes, the results of the shelling were already available to Russian propagandists.

The SBU notes that social networks are monitored not only by Russian bloggers- "voenkors", but also by regular military personnel. Enemies take information from open Ukrainian sources into account when planning their actions.

The Security Service once again notes the ban on filming and publishing videos of the consequences of enemy missiles and drones.

Don't help the enemy. Together we will win!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invaders start fleeing from Energodar

Yesterday, October 19, and tonight, looted property began to be removed from the cells of the Russian military and the occupation "administration" of the city. This is reported by Energoatom.

A massive robbery of the Skifsky Hotel was recorded. Rashisti was taken out of there and packed in buses and trucks: televisions, refrigerators, furniture, kettles and other household items.
Fark user image
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an AMC may look like:

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should be taken to NATO, since Russia insists that it is at war with the Alliance-Linkevicius

"Russia explains its failures at the front by saying that it is not fighting with Ukraine - it is fighting with NATO. This means that Russia already recognizes that Ukraine is a part of NATO, and it remains for NATO to accept this, " Lithuanian ex-Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇸 US to help Ukraine rebuild infrastructure

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the US Department of Transportation and the US Department of Commerce signed a Joint Statement on supporting the infrastructure sustainability of our state and its restoration.

"With today's announcement, we are moving to a strategic level of cooperation in the field of infrastructure. Our priority is "survival projects" that will allow the Ukrainian economy to survive the war and return normal life to the de-purchased territories, " said Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shelter for Ukrainian refugees burned down in Germany

The fire almost completely destroyed the premises for refugees from Ukraine in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Law enforcement officers assume that the fire occurred as a result of arson. On the day of the fire, the police had already visited the hotel because of graffiti with a swastika at the entrance.

"All 14 residents were able to leave the facility unharmed ," a Northwestern Mecklenburg County official said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia threatens to terminate the "grain agreement" due to an investigation into Iranian drones

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that in response to the UN investigation into Russia's use of Iranian drones, Moscow may "reconsider cooperation" with the UN, including not extending the grain agreement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian special services are allegedly preparing terrorist attacks against their own population

Military enlistment offices on the territory of the Russian Federation distribute "memos" for local residents in which they accuse the Ukrainian special services of planning and conducting terrorist acts against the civilian population. It seems that "saboteurs" put booby-trapped phones, wallets, and tablets on roads, benches, and bushes. And that even children's things can be booby-trapped in this way.

This "horror story" is a mirror image of the real actions of the rashists in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Presumably, the Russian special services are thus preparing the ground for provocations with the subsequent accusation of Ukraine, " the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Kharkiv region, 544 settlements have already been liberated. 32 remain under temporary occupation

"This is just under 2%. We have a very large amount of work ahead to restore the functioning of state power in these territories, " said Oleg Sinyogubov, chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Administration.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IKEA allocates 1.7 million euros for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

"We have transferred 145 thousand goods, as well as allocated additional financial assistance to equip numerous recreation centers, children's play areas and modular homes for Ukrainians who are looking for temporary housing, " said Olga Ilchishina, Deputy market Manager at IKEA Ukraine.
5.imimg.com
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Norwegian authorities announced the involvement of Russian special services in the launch of drones over the country

After the seventh Russian citizen was detained in Norway on October 19 for launching drones, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Store said that foreign intelligence services were behind a series of "unacceptable" drone flights in the country.

"The Norwegian authorities suspect that Russia is involved in the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles that can be used for espionage or simply to create fear, " said Hedvig Mo, deputy head of the Norwegian Police Security Service.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EU approves sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones

The restrictions were approved in record time, the official report says. EU countries decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one organization responsible for the supply of drones to the Russian Federation.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Sweden, 100 speed cameras were stolen, the same ones were found on Russian drones

According to the Swedish Transport Administration, about a hundred traffic surveillance cameras have been stolen across the country in recent months. There are Canon cameras in metal cabinets along the trails. Exactly the same cameras were found in Russian self-made drones "Orlan-10".

The Swedish Security Police claim that they are aware of information about the connection between thefts on Swedish roads and Russian drones. "But we don't have the opportunity to go into details or talk about our intelligence work, " said Fredrik Hultgren - Fribergom, a spokesman for the Swedish Security Police.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've decided against sculpting an alien landing site. We're having potato pancakes this morning. Sausage, eggs, coffee.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 8 to October 14. TLDR: Kerch Bridge went boom, Putin temper tantrum-ed and committed even more war crimes.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I looked this up out of curiosity. The article is from March, so I guess they've been on it for a while. Good to know. God American company. Generac working with partners to get generators to Ukraine; suspends sales in Russia
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fasahd: Good Morning. I was off yesterday PM. I'm starting with some things that may or may not have been covered.

Poland warns Iran about arms shipments to Russia

Poland intends to actively counteract any supply of weapons to Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ibrahim Raise. This is reported by PAP.


Oh boy
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fasahd: God American company.


This was a typo. I am not suggesting any divinity. I've just heard it's a good place to work, and they seem to have quality products.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harlee: on the right reminds me of the airsoft fat kid from the internet in camo meme.


Pretty sure that's a lady who lost her husband to the russians, already. Yet she still fights, while you pick on what she looks like.
How about not being a farking asshole to people fighting to keep their country and the west free of Russian imperial desires.
 
gkcook
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: Harlee: on the right reminds me of the airsoft fat kid from the internet in camo meme.

Pretty sure that's a lady who lost her husband to the russians, already. Yet she still fights, while you pick on what she looks like.
How about not being a farking asshole to people fighting to keep their country and the west free of Russian imperial desires.


Username checks out
 
Muta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: What an AMC may look like:

Fark user image


One of the Rodger Moore James Bond movies, I think 'Live and Let Die', had AMC as one of the sponsors.  It was ridiculous watching him driving around in a chase scene driving a Matador.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fasahd: fasahd: God American company.

This was a typo. I am not suggesting any divinity. I've just heard it's a good place to work, and they seem to have quality products.


The upstairs neighbor worked for them as a machinist.

He has Honda generators. Not because they're better or anything, they're just way better priced.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that the Russian logistics problems have not gotten any better. Temperature gonna drop soon, gonna get cold out there at night.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Batteries wouldn't help.  Batteries store power, they don't generate it.

Mobile power plants might help... coal or gas turbines mounted on trains, for example.

They'd be harder to hit.  You can move them where they are needed.  And they'll be easy to supply.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gkcook: GonnaCallYouOut: Harlee: on the right reminds me of the airsoft fat kid from the internet in camo meme.

Pretty sure that's a lady who lost her husband to the russians, already. Yet she still fights, while you pick on what she looks like.
How about not being a farking asshole to people fighting to keep their country and the west free of Russian imperial desires.

Username checks out


As it should this time.
I hope that farker get's mocked everyday for the rest of his life for how he looks. 
What a complete farking asshole.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: fasahd: fasahd: God American company.

This was a typo. I am not suggesting any divinity. I've just heard it's a good place to work, and they seem to have quality products.

The upstairs neighbor worked for them as a machinist.

He has Honda generators. Not because they're better or anything, they're just way better priced.


You see! I told you they were perfect for the military!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A musical interlude whilst we wait for the rest of the regulars to arrive:

🎵 (Ras)Putin Remix - Boris Johnson ft. Biden, Trump, and Farage 🔥
Youtube 5tsyBj-lMj8


/ It's months old, but it turned up in the search results whilst I was trying to find something in the topic of the omnishambles that is British politics right now
// Truss is due to make a statement in less than five minutes at 13:30, so I guess we'll be hearing from Prime Minister Sunak by the end of the day * despairing-yet-resigned shrug *
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My understanding of the left bank is that it is Russia.  It comes from reading a map from the flow of the river.  The evacuees are being kidnapped and taken to Russia.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fasahd: The much anticipated battle bots.


⚡At night, the air defense forces destroyed 14 Iranian drones in Mykolaiv region

9 Shahed-136 drones were shot down by the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Two drones each were used by the Navy and the National Guard of Ukraine, and one by the National Police of Ukraine.


Time to start bombing the Iranian factories that make these drones.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: gkcook: GonnaCallYouOut: Harlee: on the right reminds me of the airsoft fat kid from the internet in camo meme.

Pretty sure that's a lady who lost her husband to the russians, already. Yet she still fights, while you pick on what she looks like.
How about not being a farking asshole to people fighting to keep their country and the west free of Russian imperial desires.

Username checks out

As it should this time.
I hope that farker get's mocked everyday for the rest of his life for how he looks. 
What a complete farking asshole.


Wow, that's harsh. Has anyone ever told you that you resembled someone else? Noting a similarity in appearance does not equate to fat shaming. Lighten up Francis!
 
Muta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Batteries wouldn't help.  Batteries store power, they don't generate it.

Mobile power plants might help... coal or gas turbines mounted on trains, for example.

They'd be harder to hit.  You can move them where they are needed.  And they'll be easy to supply.


Diesel locomotive already have an electric generator in them.

What Makes A Diesel Locomotive Work?
 
