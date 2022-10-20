 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   So you think that the low water level in Lake Mead is a problem? Things could be worse   (8newsnow.com) divider line
    Naegleria fowleri, Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, Public health, Clark County, Nevada, Infection, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Water, Naegleria  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not worried. This was on the Arizona side, so we know that brain-eating amoeba will just starve to death.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know it's only an amoeba, but the brain of an 18 year old male is hardly a meal.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd expect this in Ian's path, but Florida man (woman, boy, and girl. LGBTWFTBBQ have already been exiled) simply doesn't have anything for  them to infect.

/more likely the LGBT have already self exiled
//they'd realize they can't act like natural Florida people, and have to think
///and thinking would cause them to realize they are in Florida, and GTFO
/[bonus slashies] apologies to real life conditions where running away isn't viable.  Sometimes life just sucks, but it is easier for it to suck if you are in Florida.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: I'd expect this in Ian's path, but Florida man (woman, boy, and girl. LGBTWFTBBQ have already been exiled) simply doesn't have anything for  them to infect.

/more likely the LGBT have already self exiled
//they'd realize they can't act like natural Florida people, and have to think
///and thinking would cause them to realize they are in Florida, and GTFO
/[bonus slashies] apologies to real life conditions where running away isn't viable.  Sometimes life just sucks, but it is easier for it to suck if you are in Florida.


Looks like someone didn't take that left turnar Albuquerque...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: I'd expect this in Ian's path, but Florida man (woman, boy, and girl. LGBTWFTBBQ have already been exiled) simply doesn't have anything for  them to infect.

/more likely the LGBT have already self exiled
//they'd realize they can't act like natural Florida people, and have to think
///and thinking would cause them to realize they are in Florida, and GTFO
/[bonus slashies] apologies to real life conditions where running away isn't viable.  Sometimes life just sucks, but it is easier for it to suck if you are in Florida.


Intradasting.
 
Floki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looking forward to more permafrost melting at the polar caps, releasing viruses, bacteria and diseases not heard from in 10,000 years.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Lake Mead dries up, the amoebas will try to find another warm watery home, and that's basically mammals.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Floki: Looking forward to more permafrost melting at the polar caps, releasing viruses, bacteria and diseases not heard from in 10,000 years.


... or since 1958.

Remember, Steve McQueen is still dead.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does this virus eat the brain stem?  Cause I think thats all I'm down to now.  Shouldn't mix posting on Fark and voting for Trump.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Addendum: Kurt Russell is getting too old...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, this isn't about the Mississippi River drying up and stalling river traffic?

On the upside, you can now walk out to Grand Tower and see that it's not so grand nor towering.
 
Floki
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Floki: Looking forward to more permafrost melting at the polar caps, releasing viruses, bacteria and diseases not heard from in 10,000 years.

... or since 1958.

Remember, Steve McQueen is still dead.


The Blob (1958) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Youtube J-heIT3L9Qg
 
Jacobin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well the Mississippi River is too low for barge traffic from the drought so we have that going for us. Which is nice
 
Weaver95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't all the snow crabs in the Bering sea also die this year?
It's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the negative consequences of global climate change.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Floki: Looking forward to more permafrost melting at the polar caps, releasing viruses, bacteria and diseases not heard from in 10,000 years.


Yeah, but V wars didn't get renewed for a second season so....bleah.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just another reminder we live in a horror movie.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least he died of something interesting, not the usual stuff that gets teens
 
hammettman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, the one time I did swim in Lake Mead, I had just turned 18.  As far as I know, no brain eaten.

Of course, the water was a lot higher back then and definitely not warm.  And a lot of the organisms, organizations paying politicians to deny that climate change is happening, were only in their infancy at the time.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
> Avoid putting your head underwater in hot springs and other untreated geothermal waters.

> Avoid digging in, or stirring up, the sediment in shallow warm fresh water.

How did I survive to adulthood?
 
balko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Didn't all the snow crabs in the Bering sea also die this year?
It's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the negative consequences of global climate change.


I heard that was due to bycatch. Basically the crab breeding grounds are usually under the ice but no more so fishing trawlers basically scooped up all the eggs and threw them back, cratering the population in the process.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 minute ago  

balko: Weaver95: Didn't all the snow crabs in the Bering sea also die this year?
It's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the negative consequences of global climate change.

I heard that was due to bycatch. Basically the crab breeding grounds are usually under the ice but no more so fishing trawlers basically scooped up all the eggs and threw them back, cratering the population in the process.


Last report I'd read indicated that the Bering sea is warmer than usual and that's impacted any species that prefers colder water.
Investigations are ongoing however.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"• Avoid jumping or diving into bodies of warm freshwater, especially during the summer."


Who wants to tell them..?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: Just another reminder we live in a horror movie.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
