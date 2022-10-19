 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   OH MY GOD STOP PUT THEM BACK IN (not safe for squeamish video)   (upi.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, Guinness World Record, World record, unusual talent, Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita, Brazilian man, world record title  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully the give-away headline loaded far more quickly than the accompanying images...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been catching up on Berserk lately. That... that isn't even close to creepy to me nowadays.

/maybe call back when someone stomps a demon's eyeball out?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cohaagen_dying_on_mars.jpg
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can live without that eye-popping business.  It doesn't look safe.
 
August11
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the caliber of headline you hope is not loaded when you recommend Fark to a colleague as funny, smart, and relevant.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Cohaagen_dying_on_mars.jpg


Yeah i was going to post that .gif but i've had timeouts for less...

/like robocopcarsplatterstoxicwasteguy.gif...posted it once, ok
//twice = timeout
///thrice!!!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

August11: This is the caliber of headline you hope is not loaded when you recommend Fark to a colleague as funny, smart, and relevant.


We should consider having standards, but we won't.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm just trying to figure out what happens if a particle larger than dust lands on any part of the exposed eyeball. And I guess he has no dry eye issues.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Iczer: I've been catching up on Berserk lately. That... that isn't even close to creepy to me nowadays.

/maybe call back when someone stomps a demon's eyeball out?


Wanna see my mid-surgery empty eye socket? It's awesomely gross.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.