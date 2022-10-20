 Skip to content
(Guardian)   What a pregnancy actually looks like before 10 weeks - in pictures. Brace yourself for a whole lot of nothingburger (don't click if you're *seriously* that squeamish)   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so the protestors carrying the signs where smiling two-year-olds making heart signs with their hands in ethereal cloudscapes meant to be wombs with captions like "A baby before the father even has time to say "Hey, that was great but I have an early meeting tomorrow. I'll text you!'" are all photoshopped lies???

I can't believe would-be fascist theocrats bent on returning women to being second-class citizens would mislead us!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What cute little babies!!!!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So you're saying religion is wrong?

Get outta town, ya commie!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I didn't realize so much of the jizz would still be there after nine weeks. That's gross.
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Isn't there supposed to be a heart or something?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My pro choice daughter saw the Bodies exhibit and said she couldn't see how anyone could have an abortion after seeing the stages of development.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: So you're saying religion is wrong?



icegif.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anti-choicers and conservatives in general are pathologically dishonest. Never ever treat with them as though they have principles beyond arrogating money and power.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So what was I paying $700 for?   There's nothing there a good gasoline douching wouldn't clean.  Except gas is $4 a gallon.   So, gut punch?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From the looks of this, there are things in my refrigerator that are deserving of GOP legislative protection.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

knbwhite: My pro choice daughter saw the Bodies exhibit and said she couldn't see how anyone could have an abortion after seeing the stages of development.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knbwhite: My pro choice daughter saw the Bodies exhibit and said she couldn't see how anyone could have an abortion after seeing the stages of development.


I saw the bodies exhibit too and I dont tell other people what to do with theirs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For a counter point, reference a J Chick tract that says first trimester fetuses have to be cut up and vacuumed out. Some late term are born alive and crying and must be killed with a .38 to the back of the head.  Or something.
 
