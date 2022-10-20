 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   World Health Organization: Get off your fat ass or get sick. Fark's collective heart asplodes   (cbsnews.com) divider line
1
    More: Obvious, Obesity, physical activity, 132-page report, Epidemiology, Global Status Report, World Health Organization, Overweight, physical education  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 5:30 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



1 Comment     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Easier to be active when young. Not so much when your older. I have a knee issue where some days I can be more active than not. Being in my 50s, I have issues all over my body, so sometimes Netflix and chill seems like the better option.

The worst part is I don't even have a lawn to tell kids to keep off of.
 
Displayed 1 of 1 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.