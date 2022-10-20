 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The National Desk)   1.3 million American diabetics ration their insulin due to its high costs. Tell us again how we're the greatest nation on Earth   (thenationaldesk.com) divider line
106
    More: Asinine, American diabetics, high costs  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



106 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, we have more than 1.3 million diabetics on insulin, subs.  Those are pro numbers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Exceptional" can mean "exceptionally bad"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people aren't rationing it, then they haven't set the price high enough.  They'd be leaving money on the table.

/Capitalism is great.
//So say the capitalists
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have more guns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicine is supposed to be unaffordably expensive.  That's how you know it's good.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your life is a small price to pay in order to make sure Congress' insider stock trading continues to grow in value.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you won't die so that pharmaceutical companies profit, what kind of American are you?
Won't someone think of the shareholders?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the greediest billionaires. USA! USA! USA!
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Medicine is supposed to be unaffordably expensive.  That's how you know it's good.


That's how you know the people taking it are worth it. It weeds out the unworthy and makes the country the best nation in the universe.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Type 1 diabetes says hello.
 
telejester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Type 2 maybe, certainly not Type 1.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only this bill had passed with the insulin part kept in... but no, and plenty here on Fark told me to get bent.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/6833
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America leads the world in All You Can Eat salad bars.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Tell me you don't understand the different types of diabetes without saying you don't understand the different types of diabetes.
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Tell me you know nothing about diabetes without saying you know nothing about diabetes.
You can't control Type 1 diabetes with diet and exercise. Type 1 diabetics are usually diagnosed in childhood and NEED insulin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SVR
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked minds think alike.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't poor diabetics just make more insulin?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Not always.

Even if it's type two, it might not be easily controlled through diet depending on your own body's reactions (not easily controlled meaning you need to make your life about dropping your A1C at all cost, and eat nothing a normal human would).

A brother of mine has seen his A1c levels rise, in the face of exercise and controlling his diet. And he is a big proponent of this argument, that the people dying because they ration their insulin just aren't trying hard enough to work out and be healthy so they don't need it. He's beginning to come around that it isn't necessarily their fault, and that drug prices need to be controlled for things like this.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Pants full of macaroni!!: Medicine is supposed to be unaffordably expensive.  That's how you know it's good.

That's how you know the people taking it are worth it. It weeds out the unworthy and makes the country the best nation in the universe.


Sir, I bow to you.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GatorBreath: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Tell me you know nothing about diabetes without saying you know nothing about diabetes.
You can't control Type 1 diabetes with diet and exercise. Type 1 diabetics are usually diagnosed in childhood and NEED insulin.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Pretty sure that's an under the bridge dweller. If not I would suspect they are mentally disabled and it would be best in either course to pat them on the head and keep moving. Interaction is not ideal.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, Karl Marxmitter, but are you implying for even a second that the CEO of Eli Lilly should have a *smaller* megayacht than the Novo Nordisk CEO?

Besides, this is America. If those lazy diabetics -- especially those extra-lazy Type 1 Juvenile Diabetics -- had any gumption they'd just start their own drug manufacturing company, bribe enough senators to get FDA approval and bribe enough hospital and pharmacy retailers to dominate the market!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad died at 44 because his declining health kept him from work and then couldn't afford insulin. This was in 1998.

That pharmas jack up insulin prices so grossly makes me so angry that I flip back around to cool and collected.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just go to Canada or Mexico for it. It's cheap enough that you can pay for the trip, save money vs buying it in the states, and you get to see some sights.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


Technically type 1 patients will still need very small amounts of insulin but yeah this.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They let pharmaceutical companies addict the whole country several times ( heroin then oxy)  and you think they care about your piddly  health needs.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Just go to Canada or Mexico for it. It's cheap enough that you can pay for the trip, save money vs buying it in the states, and you get to see some sights.


People who can afford to go to Canada or Mexico for it are far less likely to need to ration it unless they live very close to the borders.

Even if the total cost is the same, many people are not in a position to spend that much up front or over all. 

This is why buying in bulk is a great way to save for many people, but is useless for the truly poor. Might as well tell them to sell some stock.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Subby, but you have the freedom to ration your insulin, which is really what's important.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omnimancer28: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Type 1 diabetes says hello.


B..b...but diabetes insipidus.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As long as big pharma executives get huge bonuses and the shareholders get a huge return, we should be thankful as a nation.

Actually, if you have a 401k, you are investing unknowingly in the problem.  That's what is also great about this country.  The system is designed for this bullshiat
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

telejester: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Type 2 maybe, certainly not Type 1.


Type 2 can be reversed unless it is left unchecked or uncontrolled for decades.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder how many trumpers ration their insulin?
🤔
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Tell me you know nothing about diabetes without saying you know nothing about diabetes.
You can't control Type 1 diabetes with diet and exercise. Type 1 diabetics are usually diagnosed in childhood and NEED insulin.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Very true. However with a low carb diet it is possible to drastically reduce the amount of insulin needed though a small amount of basal will be needed at all times. I used to work with Dr. Jake Kushner who has collected a lot of patients doing this approach, worked well for the ones able to stick to it.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I ration my asthma medicine because it went from ~$30 a month to ~300 and there is no generic.
Breathing, eh, it's optional.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: if only this bill had passed with the insulin part kept in... but no, and plenty here on Fark told me to get bent.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/6833


So insulin doesn't fall from the sky or grow on trees.  It has to be manufactured.  That means it follows the laws of supply and demand.

So you could legally compel companies to sell insulin cheaper for everyone but you wouldn't have addressed the manufacturing limitations to increase supply of the product.

You could pass a law where the government begins mass manufacturing insulin jobs program across the country, but eventually you'll hit reagent resource shortages as you abut against trade limits.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mistahtom: asciibaron: if only this bill had passed with the insulin part kept in... but no, and plenty here on Fark told me to get bent.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/6833

So insulin doesn't fall from the sky or grow on trees.  It has to be manufactured.  That means it follows the laws of supply and demand.

So you could legally compel companies to sell insulin cheaper for everyone but you wouldn't have addressed the manufacturing limitations to increase supply of the product.

You could pass a law where the government begins mass manufacturing insulin jobs program across the country, but eventually you'll hit reagent resource shortages as you abut against trade limits.


Sell that bullshiat elsewhere. It is cheaper in Canada, which I can walk to.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: GatorBreath: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Tell me you know nothing about diabetes without saying you know nothing about diabetes.
You can't control Type 1 diabetes with diet and exercise. Type 1 diabetics are usually diagnosed in childhood and NEED insulin.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Very true. However with a low carb diet it is possible to drastically reduce the amount of insulin needed though a small amount of basal will be needed at all times. I used to work with Dr. Jake Kushner who has collected a lot of patients doing this approach, worked well for the ones able to stick to it.


But not in all cases.

What do you do if a patient is eating a low carb diet, is doing to the gym 3 times a week, and is still having trouble managing their levels?

I'm not usually in favor of making a supplemental thing a keystone of your strategy of survival, but if you're lower income and you don't have the money to shell out to get the supplemental thing, what is the other option? Die?

"Everyone is good unless you're low income, can't control your levels well with diet and excercise, and occasionally need insulin. Then you get to die" is a poor way to run a health care system.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.


Congratulations! You're a front runner for the thread's most ignorant comment! Strong start!

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition. In this condition, the pancreas makes little or no insulin. Different factors, such as genetics and some viruses, may cause type 1 diabetes. Although type 1 diabetes usually appears during childhood or adolescence, it can develop in adults.

Even after a lot of research, type 1 diabetes has no cure. Treatment is directed toward managing the amount of sugar in the blood using insulin, diet and lifestyle to prevent complications.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly we need more tax cuts for the rich.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

omnimancer28: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Type 1 diabetes says hello.


Don't bother him with facts. He's busy trying to feel superior and smug.
He'll be sad when he finds out he's the village idiot on this thread.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL 3rd World Problems, eller hur? ;-p
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: I ration my asthma medicine because it went from ~$30 a month to ~300 and there is no generic.
Breathing, eh, it's optional.


costplusdrugs.com?

That site has some good deals, i would look into that to see if there are options available.

Not a fix all, they don't carry a lot of stuff, but it's worth a look at least. I cut the cost of the one prescription by like ~90%.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: omnimancer28: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Type 1 diabetes says hello.

Don't bother him with facts. He's busy trying to feel superior and smug.
He'll be sad when he finds out he's the village idiot on this thread.


He is the idiot or is that the people who respond to obvious bait?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like how everyone stopped considering the implications of why insulin is expensive and started blaming diabetics for having a disease.

People are rationing a medicine that is critical to their survival. Stop and think about that for a moment kids. What sort of mindset do you think that puts them in and how might that influence their behavior?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
America has no health care system.  We only have a health care industry, and it's a giant monopoly.  Profits have never been better, so it must be great.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GatorBreath: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: You can control diabetes with diet alone...and exercise. If enough people were to do this, I'm sure pharma would have a meltdown.

//but it won't happen
///release the fark fanatics

Tell me you know nothing about diabetes without saying you know nothing about diabetes.
You can't control Type 1 diabetes with diet and exercise. Type 1 diabetics are usually diagnosed in childhood and NEED insulin.
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Number of Type 1 diabetics: 1.3 million and rising.

Number of Type 2 diabetics: 21 million and rising faster.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/67/wr/mm6712a2.htm

T2DM is a processed food disease that people can do something about, enough to the point where they can get off insulin entirely.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I invest heavily in those scam websites that push "alternatives" to insulin. Why pay $45-$60 for insulin when you can pay just $19.99 + S/H. Of course that stuff doesn't work, it might as well be sugar pills [haha!].

it keeps their address updated, and they have close collections to medical debt collection companies,which I also invest in.

they target people who "did their down research", and "dont want socialism".  I happily oblige. The losses are 100% on them.
 
Displayed 50 of 106 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.