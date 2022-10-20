 Skip to content
(Patch)   If you ever experienced being picked last to be on a team in school, then you know how Fern feels. She is the only adult cat left behind after Bloomfield Animal Shelter's recent adoption event. We hope she finds her forever home in time for Caturday   (patch.com) divider line
395
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Belated Birthday, Timid Goddess!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just a headsup that if you'd like to write and/or send a card to sherpa, then email me and i'll give you his address at the assisted living center.

bathia.mapes at gmail.com
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I need to get a new mouse.  My scroll wheel isn't working well at all.  :(
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x531]
I need to get a new mouse.  My scroll wheel isn't working well at all.  :(


had to think for a min HOW to scroll without the wheel.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x531]
I need to get a new mouse.  My scroll wheel isn't working well at all.  :(


Check online.  I got a nice optical mouse last April for $6.95 at Walmart, but you could probably find one equally inexpensive elsewhere.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x531]
I need to get a new mouse.  My scroll wheel isn't working well at all.  :(

Check online.  I got a nice optical mouse last April for $6.95 at Walmart, but you could probably find one equally inexpensive elsewhere.


I'll just grab one next time I'm at BiMart.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Two years already
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bathtime supervisor
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x531]
I need to get a new mouse.  My scroll wheel isn't working well at all.  :(

Check online.  I got a nice optical mouse last April for $6.95 at Walmart, but you could probably find one equally inexpensive elsewhere.

I'll just grab one next time I'm at BiMart.


I haven't been to Bi-Mart in awhile now since they sold their pharmacy business to Walgreens. That was the main reason I went there in the first place.  So everything got transferred over to Walgreens and I was there for a few months then when I switched to PacificSource Dual Care (Medicare & OHP) I had to change pharmacies, again since Walgreens wasn't in network.  Now I'm with Safeway (Other in network pharmacy is Walmart, but Safeway is closer0.  Three pharmacies in less than a year!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Two years already


♥♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Two years already


Happy Gotcha day, Jack!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WUT A WEAK IT'S BEEN!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Two years already


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He got Jonah Crab bits instead of chicken liver for his special treat this year
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good evening all. I'm at the "gosh this is annoying" stage of healing. I have one really, really sore spot, where one of the repairs was done, so that will go on the question list. Evidently only 1 in 50 women have inguinal hernias. When I told Eli's Boy this, he said, "What, are you trying to win a prize?"

I should be able to go back to work next Purrsday. I see the doc on Wetnose Day. Climate and Culture at work is not fabulous, so this has been a nice break.

Still no cat on the horizon,...and I removed a pillow from my sewing room floor..don't ask.., because I kept thinking it was Eli. I was tempted by a bonded pair, but I don't think the Mr. would spring for 2 kittehs. An orange stripe kitteh and a black cat with cinnamon eyes. Lovely critters, no kill shelter...they will be adopted.

I want a lap cat that will be good with other cats, in case Slim needs to come and live with us. Zen cat would be nice, maybe a bit older, but still playful. Black cat would be a bonus for sure. Love me some house panther.

Damn, I do so miss my furry alarm clock. As hard as losing him is, the happy memories far outweigh the sad. I just keep focusing on that. Trying to avoid the onions..sometimes I am even sucessful!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x733]

He got Jonah Crab bits instead of chicken liver for his special treat this year


Happy Gotcha Day! I remember when you arrived. Does that make me an honorary Auntie?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Good evening all. I'm at the "gosh this is annoying" stage of healing. I have one really, really sore spot, where one of the repairs was done, so that will go on the question list. Evidently only 1 in 50 women have inguinal hernias. When I told Eli's Boy this, he said, "What, are you trying to win a prize?"

I should be able to go back to work next Purrsday. I see the doc on Wetnose Day. Climate and Culture at work is not fabulous, so this has been a nice break.

Still no cat on the horizon,...and I removed a pillow from my sewing room floor..don't ask.., because I kept thinking it was Eli. I was tempted by a bonded pair, but I don't think the Mr. would spring for 2 kittehs. An orange stripe kitteh and a black cat with cinnamon eyes. Lovely critters, no kill shelter...they will be adopted.

I want a lap cat that will be good with other cats, in case Slim needs to come and live with us. Zen cat would be nice, maybe a bit older, but still playful. Black cat would be a bonus for sure. Love me some house panther.

Damn, I do so miss my furry alarm clock. As hard as losing him is, the happy memories far outweigh the sad. I just keep focusing on that. Trying to avoid the onions..sometimes I am even sucessful!


(((HUGS)))  And I hope you feel better soon!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size

For those who are tired of full frontal blep.
😸
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birfday, Timid Goddess!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]
[Fark user image image 422x750]

Two years already


Happy Gotcha Day, Jack!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Two years already


Happy belated gotcha day, Jack! I remember that story very well :-)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Yesterday was Jack's gotcha day!!!

[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]
[Fark user image 422x750]

Two years already


Yeah Jack!!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 500x375]
WUT A WEAK IT'S BEEN!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
