(NBC News)   Tiny home builder looking at getting his own tiny home courtesy of the state   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Home, Matt Sowash, convicted felon, tiny homes, customer Lori Birckhead, founder of the Colorado-based, nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Houses, short videos  
272 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 3:25 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How very Christian of him! No, really. Grifting asshats all.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Matt Sowash, founder of the Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Houses


Because of course ripping people off on the premise of stuffing them in boxes is spiritual.
 
olorin604
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, the people who trusted him because he was "godly" or it was a "christian company."
 
powhound
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Funny that people giving millions to churches and fake preachers are fleeced just as much or a lot more. Fark this country for putting religion on a pedestal.
 
Alunan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

olorin604: Wow, the people who trusted him because he was "godly" or it was a "christian company."


I feel like there were no victims here.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aw. I thought this was gonna be a story about a midget carpenter.

/Or a little person painter.
 
gaspode
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The thing that hurts the most is, yes, we talked a lot about faith," she said of Sowash. "Part of why I was purchasing from him was because of what I heard from him. He came across as a godly person."

ahahah ahah ah

ahah

hah
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow it is almost like every business that uses religion is a scam. Had a sleazy boss years ago that whenever you caught him on his BS he would go into how he was a deacon in his church. He got fired for sexual harassment and since he could not work a scanner I had a file of his sleazy dealings.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please stop calling them tiny homes

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Misunderstanding of the saying "pay yourself first". DNRTFA.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a person who loathes religion it's hard to not snicker a bit at both the perpetrator and the victims.

Don't be stupid. Maybe hire the private investigator before you give the scammer $45,000.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

powhound: Funny that people giving millions to churches and fake preachers are fleeced just as much or a lot more. Fark this country for putting religion on a pedestal.


I'm here to simply echo this sentiment.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Part of why I was purchasing from him was because of what I heard from him. He came across as a godly person."

He took your money and gave nothing in return, that sounds like a godly man to me.
 
