(Daily Mail)   British-Russian son of Putin ally caught flying his sekrit model airplane where he oughtn't have been over Norwegian airspace   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew that Russians abroad were such avid aviation fans?

WHAT A COUNTRY!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
According to the New Yorker in 2015, he once owned a house on North London's Bishop's Avenue, a 'billionaires' row' between Hampstead and Highgate. His son is reported to have a attended Highgate School.

The editor is reported to have attended Dumpster University.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Again?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seventh Russian arrested? Is there any problem Russia doesn't just throw bodies at?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Russian thought farking with Ukraine turned out bad just think what would happen if they tried that with Norway.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: If Russian thought farking with Ukraine turned out bad just think what would happen if they tried that with Norway.


The Russians might want to rethink their whole, "let's rattle sabers at Finland" thing too. They've at least got a few history books that show how well that turns out.
 
sojourner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now I don't believe in Russia, drones, sons, allies or Norway.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I've had it with that low-down no-good sonuvaputinally!"
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: If Russian thought farking with Ukraine turned out bad just think what would happen if they tried that with Norway.


russia has already lost one flagship this year - let's not forget that Norwegian pensioners and fresh recruits once sunk a German flagship using torpedos so old that the country that manufactured them no longer existed:

The sinking of Blücher - The King's Choice (2016)
Youtube YZ79i11JSnU
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chuck his Putin-supporting ass in prison. No more benefit of the doubt for Russians, ever.
 
