(NBC Washington)   Suspicious vehicle parked near the Supreme Court building. Suspects arrested for weapons violations   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I certainly hope the guns are OK
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People ask if DC's gun laws work.

The fact that the Proud Oath Keeper Boys kept their guns outside of city limits tells you everything you need to know about the effectiveness of gun bans.

Imagine if the insurrection had happened in Austin with 3000 armed liberals storming the capital to interfere with their goings-on.
Guns are SUPER-legal in Texas.  You can hang out on the same block as the Capital Building with an assault rifle and rabble rouse all you want.  Arresting Soy Boys for open carry would clearly be an assault on their 2nd amendment rights; and isn't that an attack on all of us?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably some Antifa terrorist planning to take out one (or more!) of our brave Conservative Supreme Court Justices for standing up to the Liberals and interpreting the Constitution the Original way God intended when He wrote it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one place I'd almost rather the cops not confiscate guns these days.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As long as we all agree the real god is Ra the god of sun
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You forget that IOKIYAAR
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stolen election season comes earlier every year
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's old enough to remember WWII and be disgusted by a Nazi supreme court.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can do a brain damaged reboot of Scooby Doo with Hershel Walker, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Louie Gohmert, with special guest Rudy Giuliani and the Harlem Globetrotters. "The Supreme Court and the ghost of Herman Cain"
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the hillbillies already got their wishes granted for the supreme court, NOW what do they want?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could go many ways. It seems most likely he's far-right though.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What's the difference between the right and the "far-right"?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your 81...Shouldn't Matlock re-runs be more of a priority than instigating a revolution?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we'll never find out what grandpappy had to say.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saying the quiet part out loud?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a police dog alerted to something suspicious in the car"

Well that's not vague at all.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spittle-flecked rants vs SPITLLE-FLECKET RAINTS
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The far-right? They scream the quiet part over a public address system.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I'm not saying I want this to happen but a "restart" button on the SCOTUS wouldn't be a totally horrible idea.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEAR GOD. ARE THE GUNS OK?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kavanaugh probably owes him money for a beer run.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How about an "Odd Couple" reboot with Allan West, Cornell West, and Kanye West?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Republicans are the party of personal and fiscal responsibility"...crazy level = low, evil level = high

vs

"The 2020 election was stolen by a cabal of satan worshipping pedophiles. Nancy Pelosi drinks the blood of innocent children and AOC wants to force children to take gay lessons in school and entertains herself by burning the bible."  crazy level = lol, evil level = asymptote
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There is no quiet part, no shame, for far right fascists. See also: They will call the Jewish Anti-Defamation League... Nazis. See also: Russia/Putin.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naw. They would make the Supreme court 9-0 conservative if they had their way.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

well they all did just shoot down his bullshiat special master request.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

You don't have to storm that capitol - if you have a concealed carry license they will wave you right in to bypass the metal detector and X-ray machines.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"Police dog responded to signal from officer, thus providing the excuse needed to search the vehicle"

Better?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution To Be?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

If those folks were truly insurrectionists the gun laws would have stopped them?
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh man, I want to see those documents.  Even more so if they're written in crayon.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's the over-under on sovcit?
 
whr21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Brain Washing of My Dad (Family Documentary) | Real Stories
Youtube FS52QdHNTh8


As tight as those silos are these days, all kinds of shyt is gonna start crawling out.
And it's gonna get a helluva lot worse until someone, somewhere takes it seriously.
Programming the proletariat to act against their self interests for the fun and profit of the wealthy.
Now wringing blood from a stone.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Well they claimed they were there to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.  Maybe they were some of trump's fake alternate electors that showed up very, very late.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Do you really want to put that much stupid in one place at the same time?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They told police they were there to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

LOL, there's no way a search of their homes doesn't turn up a gold fringed flag or two.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

"what is it, boy?  do you smell something?"

"ARF-ifteen! ARF-ifteen!"
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Donald Trump declared President of the US when the Supreme Court overturns the 2020 election and rules that Trump is now President again. . and that he's entitled to another term after the current one to make up for all the mean things Democrats said and did to him.

That the Supreme Court rules that Twitter and Facebook aren't allowed to remove any posts that conform to any form of conservative ideology, even if full of hate speech or misinformation.

That the Supreme Court rule that states are allowed to execute people for being gay or transgender (oh, and LBGT people can't marry and don't have any rights of any kind either).

That the Supreme Court rules that Christianity is the official religion of the United States and that the First Amendment only protect the right to be Christian and doesn't protect any other religions, or protect any "wrong" form of Christianity (and that not being fundamentalist is "wrong").

That the Supreme Court rule that the following Amendments are unconstitutional and void: 13th Amendment, 14th Amendment through 17th Amendments, 9th Amendment, and 22st through 24th Amendments

That the Supreme Court rule that the United States must go back to the Gold Standard and rule that fiat currency is Unconstitutional.

That the Supreme Court rule that all forms of gun control are unconstitutional.

/You asked.
//Yeah, it's farking stupid, but I've seen right-wingers on social media advocate for all those things over the years.
///God Help Us.
 
austerity101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abolish police dogs.

/it's animal abuse
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I thought it was funny when they attributed all the Egyptian deity stories to Jesus after Christianity became popular, and forced all the cannibal Christian's to hold a séance about which stories were real and which stories were made up.

Then another meeting was held to see if they could find stuff in actual languages written and spoken by the people who supposedly wrote the stuff.

And then another one to figure out which books Jesus used and taught.

And then they all started killing each other over which books to use.  Just like happened when Jesus was alive and played for the White Sox.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Democrats are on the right, the Republicans are on the far right.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Always include a bag of kibble in the trunk.
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hence the "almost."

/liberals with guns, where are you?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"...charged with unregistered firearm..."

Ok, that makes sense

"...and unregistered ammunition."

Say what now???

The fark is registered ammunition?  <looks>

Wow - so basically if you have an unregistered firearm they can pile extra charges on you because you had ammo for it - even though there's literally no such thing as registered ammo

/I'm all for don't farking lug guns around like you're the only law west of the Pecos - but that shiat is pure pile on to make getting caught even worse without technically making the specific offense worse
//that's bullshiat
///just make the damn penalty for unregistered firearm worse, quit dicking around with "I'm not excessively punishing you!" games to add time on while pretending it's not about that
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Here in Illinois you have to have a FOID (Firearm Owner's Identification) to purchase or possess a firearm or ammunition. If you don't have a FOID, possession of ammunition is illegal.

You don't have to "register" ammunition, but you do have to have the ID (basically a tax paid to the state) in order to possess any.

"Unregistered ammunition" could be a weird analogy for possessing ammunition without a DC gun license. They might even have something stupid where you can get a license for a specific caliber like 9mm and if you possess anything like 40S&W it is illegal.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

5

/over-unders, how the fark do they work?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bullets made of certain kinds of metal are not allowed there either. Even if your gun is registered. Not enough info to know what he had yet.
 
