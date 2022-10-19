 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dead or alive, you are woofing with me   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
250 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Oct 2022 at 1:41 AM



6 Comments
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, can't believe I'm Numero uno posting 🙃
Today's Pearls Before Swine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah police, when they're not shooting other peoples' dogs they're sending their own into danger first because they're too scared.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

replacementcool: ah police, when they're not shooting other peoples' dogs they're sending their own into danger first because they're too scared.


Used to do a lot of CCTV for fast food places. Saw the video of the cops responding to a break in alarm at a BK (which turned out to be false) . They go to the back door, open it just enough to toss in a German Shepard and slam the door closed. The dog runs around for a few minutes, then they call the dog back. After the dog didn't find anything, about 8 cops storm the place with guns drawn. They don't find anything. Only then does a detective saunter in like he's the baddest of asses to take charge of the investigation.

/why they sent an actual detective out, I do not know.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does the dog really need the goggles though?
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Does the dog really need the goggles though?


They do nothing.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Welcome to your dystopian cyberpunk future.

I'll never be as cool as that dog.
 
