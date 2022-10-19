 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Handgun stored in child's backpack makes for interesting show-and-tell   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The School Resource Officer learned that the father of the student, a 39-year-old male, placed the firearm in the student's backpack to move the gun from his house to his vehicle..."

As one does.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is this only a misdemeanor?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: "The School Resource Officer learned that the father of the student, a 39-year-old male, placed the firearm in the student's backpack to move the gun from his house to his vehicle..."

As one does.


How else was he supposed to get the gun out to his pick-up? Carry it in his hands?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Settle down, he's just a good kid with a gun
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The kid would probably do more than the Uvalde police would.
 
emtwo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is only a Class 2 misdemeanor in Colorado, which means a fine of no more than $750. Farking yikes. Remind me to avoid that state.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So he fixed the cable?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Why is this only a misdemeanor?


I'm surprised he wasn't just issued a warning.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And now dad can't have guns anymore, right? Right??

/yeah, I know...
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Ok, Jimmy.  Daddy has to go talk to this police officer and Daddy can't be caught with a firearm again or Daddy will have to go away for a long time.  So, let's just hide this in your backpack as our little secret."

"My name's Billy."
 
emtwo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: RaceDTruck: Why is this only a misdemeanor?

I'm surprised he wasn't just issued a warning.


It's only been illegal to send your 3rd grader to school with a loaded handgun in Colorado since July of 2021
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a part of the raise your child right campaign, or whatever Daniel Defense called it?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

emtwo: Russ1642: RaceDTruck: Why is this only a misdemeanor?

I'm surprised he wasn't just issued a warning.

It's only been illegal to send your 3rd grader to school with a loaded handgun in Colorado since July of 2021


Didn't Washington only make that illegal in July 2019?
 
