Remember the time your pastor asked for donations for church repairs, but then took his whole family to Hawaii? It's like that x 900
godiluvbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought I was giving money for tithes...not TIDES. Silly me...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something all religions are thieves yada yada
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Almost

th.bing.com
 
hej
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let he who hasn't stolen nearly a million dollars from their church cast the first stone.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The money was just resting in his account


Fark user image
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any guesses as to the percentage of his congregation already lining up to keep giving him money?

I'm gonna go with around half.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it REALLY stealing if they just give it to you?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pilfering $10, $20 at a time from the collection plate really adds up over 30 years.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seems about right for a Baptist church

I wonder if they preached prosperity gospel too
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All religions aren't much more than a grift. This guy just took it to the next level. Or three.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hej: Let he who hasn't stolen nearly a million dollars from their church cast the first stone.


When I was I kid, mom handed me 5 dollars to put in the basket. I pretended to do so, but palmed it. Best candy money ever.
 
Vern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He could receive up to 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing tentatively set for 17 January, though defendants who plead guilty without going to trial rarely receive the harshest punishment available."

"I'm sure he's really, really, really super sorry. And he's already talked to local Pastor about it, and he's been forgiven, just because he admitted to it, and he's really super duper extra sorry."

"What's that? He IS the local Pastor!? Well... he must've really got a dressing down then, because as Jesus said, 'you are your own worst enemy'."
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A con artist conned a bunch of people? No way.
 
lefty248
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, at least he didn't shame his parishioners for not buying him a watch!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Something something all religions are thieves yada yada


Vatican city didn't buy itself.   Remember the church is poor so put a dollar in the box!

Nevermind the catholic church is worth 30 billion $ just give and earn your way to salvation..... it's all tax free thanks to those required donations for any church event like baptism, marriages etc.... all just wonderful tax free donations to a places that don't pay property tax.

One hell of a cult they got running and people think scientology is crazy
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
y.yarn.co
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stealing? Didn't they give it to the church? Why would anyone be surprised if the church used it to vacation in Hawaii or buy slaves or fark kids?  It's a church... That's the shiat they do.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vern: "He could receive up to 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing tentatively set for 17 January, though defendants who plead guilty without going to trial rarely receive the harshest punishment available."

"I'm sure he's really, really, really super sorry. And he's already talked to local Pastor about it, and he's been forgiven, just because he admitted to it, and he's really super duper extra sorry."

"What's that? He IS the local Pastor!? Well... he must've really got a dressing down then, because as Jesus said, 'you are your own worst enemy'."


His missed some of Jesus's teachings like money laundering 101
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seen this scheme more than once.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's already cut a plea deal. Next step is announcing that god has forgiven him and asking for money to pay back the money he stole.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is this even a crime? If you give money to a man who claims to speak for God, then you should be completely fine when God changes his mind and decides the man needs a nice Brooks Brothers suit.
 
pacified
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Religion is pretty cringe
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He probably needed it to start up his liquor stores.

farking Baptists
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Vern: "He could receive up to 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing tentatively set for 17 January, though defendants who plead guilty without going to trial rarely receive the harshest punishment available."

"I'm sure he's really, really, really super sorry. And he's already talked to local Pastor about it, and he's been forgiven, just because he admitted to it, and he's really super duper extra sorry."

"What's that? He IS the local Pastor!? Well... he must've really got a dressing down then, because as Jesus said, 'you are your own worst enemy'."

His missed some of Jesus's teachings like money laundering 101


Ya, you make official by having the board (friends and family) vote to give you a vacation...
Then it's all nice and tidy. THAT is how you do Jeebus grift...Just look at the big megachurches
the church owns a big mansion(s), and aircraft, luxury cars, etc...All for the pastor and board to "use" .
The same board that "hires" the pastors wife as some sort of "associate pastor" and her nephew as
a "lighting technician" (with a handsome salary) and so on and so on...And of course the board
and invited people all go away for a couple of weeks for a "Retreat" at other megachurch pastors mansions
and they do the same..Of course for a little "rental fee" .. And then there are other "donations" between
churches for "speaking" events and stuff too so that money can get washed clean of the sin of taxation..
 
