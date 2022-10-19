 Skip to content
(Inforum)   DOJ sues SD hotel for refusing to rent rooms to Native Americans, and being stupid enough to admit it in writing   (inforum.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My shocked face.

Steal the land
Put up a place to charge people to stay.
Except for those who lost the land.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While I abhor racists, I do enjoy when the racists are so farking stupid they insist on policies of public farking Around, so that the Finding Out can be equally as public.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love it when people take notes on criminal conspiracies.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just praying the blatant racism isn't made permanent by a 6 - 3 vote, but we are in the worst timeline.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
F*ck that b*tch.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Plaintiffs are gonna own a hotel and sports bar soon...
 
nakmuay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yellowjester: The Plaintiffs are gonna own a hotel and sports bar soon...


Not if SCrOTUS has anything to say about it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: yellowjester: The Plaintiffs are gonna own a hotel and sports bar soon...

Not if SCrOTUS has anything to say about it.


If SCOTUS permits this blatant of discrimination in public accommodations as a result of a Calvinball legal opinion, then federal civil rights laws are basically dead.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ken Hotate: So you would like the Wamapoke people to pay the federal government millions of dollars to buy land that was stolen from us by the federal government? And we don't even get to keep the land?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not renting rooms to locals is fairly common in the hotel industry all around the country, as locals often use the room for a huge loud party and such. I'm surprised that they didn't just keep it at that, but instead explicitly mentioned native Americans.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: as locals often use the room for a huge loud party and such


Yeah sure, that's the reason.
As if non-locals don't use hotels for parties.
Sure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The owners are unbelievably butthurt  about all this persecution. "Mah rights!"

Racists gonna racist.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paging Heart of Atlanta v United States to the White courtesy phone...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

replacementcool: While I abhor racists, I do enjoy when the racists are so farking stupid they insist on policies of public farking Around, so that the Finding Out can be equally as public.


If they were intelligent, they would less likely be racist.
 
animal color
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Smoking GNU: yellowjester: The Plaintiffs are gonna own a hotel and sports bar soon...

Not if SCrOTUS has anything to say about it.

If SCOTUS permits this blatant of discrimination in public accommodations as a result of a Calvinball legal opinion, then federal civil rights laws are basically dead.


Watch them do it. They would, if the case got to them, find some harebrained justification for refusing to serve Native Americans in the name of Federalist Society freedumb. They've already found reason to allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and expression and gender.

I'm not kidding. Watch them.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gitmo the racists in tfa.

Gitmo all racists.  But start with the ones in tfa.
 
