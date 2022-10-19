 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Retailer closes San Francisco store, exhausted by explaining what the store name means, rampant organized theft, and why hoodies start at $150   (ktvu.com) divider line
    SAN FRANCISCO, San Francisco store, Police, Larceny, Davis Smith Cotopaxi Founder, rampant organized theft  
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to help the homeless. I know there are a lot that are homeless through just unfortunate situations. San Francisco is too expensive and people who work normal jobs need a place to live as well. But there comes a time when break ins and drug abuse/paraphernalia, etc is too much. And your sympathy wears thin. San Francisco needs to attack this problem.  And it's starting to be a major issue nationally. Safe, affordable housing NEEDS to become a priority for cities so people who don't have anywhere to go but have jobs, families, etc have a place to go.  The drug problem I genuinely don't know what to do with that. Jailing seems wrong but at the same time no one should have to deal with this in society.  What do you do when someone flat out refuses help and is breaking into stores, leaving needles behind, and scaring people? I don't know the answer.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These punks sound like victims.
I don't like or sympathize with them, and don'r care if bad things happen to them.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: I want to help the homeless. I know there are a lot that are homeless through just unfortunate situations. San Francisco is too expensive and people who work normal jobs need a place to live as well. But there comes a time when break ins and drug abuse/paraphernalia, etc is too much. And your sympathy wears thin. San Francisco needs to attack this problem.  And it's starting to be a major issue nationally. Safe, affordable housing NEEDS to become a priority for cities so people who don't have anywhere to go but have jobs, families, etc have a place to go.  The drug problem I genuinely don't know what to do with that. Jailing seems wrong but at the same time no one should have to deal with this in society.  What do you do when someone flat out refuses help and is breaking into stores, leaving needles behind, and scaring people? I don't know the answer.


send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jacket prices must have been raised to cover their losses.

/why is this $275 jacket better than a $50 one?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?

send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?


Sacramento or euthanasia?

Let me think about it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Temporarily.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Someone isn't paying their protection money.
 
Watubi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I want to help the homeless. I know there are a lot that are homeless through just unfortunate situations. San Francisco is too expensive and people who work normal jobs need a place to live as well. But there comes a time when break ins and drug abuse/paraphernalia, etc is too much. And your sympathy wears thin. San Francisco needs to attack this problem.  And it's starting to be a major issue nationally. Safe, affordable housing NEEDS to become a priority for cities so people who don't have anywhere to go but have jobs, families, etc have a place to go.  The drug problem I genuinely don't know what to do with that. Jailing seems wrong but at the same time no one should have to deal with this in society.  What do you do when someone flat out refuses help and is breaking into stores, leaving needles behind, and scaring people? I don't know the answer.


It also helps if your local police force doesn't stand around during crimes in progress in retaliation to the "defund the police" movement.  The only solution, to a certain segment of the population, is MORE police and MORE prisons.  There's a reason why the vast majority of donations to the recent DA recall election came from right-wingers that don't even live in SF.  Their biggest fear was alternative sentencing and compassion might actually work
 
alienated
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I want to help the homeless. I know there are a lot that are homeless through just unfortunate situations. San Francisco is too expensive and people who work normal jobs need a place to live as well. But there comes a time when break ins and drug abuse/paraphernalia, etc is too much. And your sympathy wears thin. San Francisco needs to attack this problem.  And it's starting to be a major issue nationally. Safe, affordable housing NEEDS to become a priority for cities so people who don't have anywhere to go but have jobs, families, etc have a place to go.  The drug problem I genuinely don't know what to do with that. Jailing seems wrong but at the same time no one should have to deal with this in society.  What do you do when someone flat out refuses help and is breaking into stores, leaving needles behind, and scaring people? I don't know the answer.


You will never reach all .  Shelters are a bad scene for women , in quite a few cases .
There is no pipeline in many places for a transition from being homeless to not. I mean, I know from perosnal experience that one cannot get a job without a mailing address . I lucked out , and was able to dig myself out , but most do not have that option. A small amount are so far gone - they really cant be reached. Living rough takes a toll not just physically, but mentally as well. And a lot of folks were already borderline before they lost everything . Many take the route of ending it via drugs , or just to get by , for one more damn day. I have no magic solution , and nobody does on the planet , and if they say that they do - they are lying. It is a very complex thing that has been set up for a few hundred years . And the people in charge and those with money do not care.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sacramento or euthanasia?

Let me think about it.

send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?

Sacramento or euthanasia?

Let me think about it.


Ha! That's not what I meant! I am just curious as to what the best solutions are to an ever growing homeless population.

I admit I feel grateful many days I'm not homeless and I know one bad move and I'm there. So I hope my post didn't give off a bad vibe.
 
Poegressive
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BUILD MORE HOUSING.

We need a massive commitment to infrastructure and public works for the people.  Imagine what a nationalized program modeled after Habitat for Humanity could do with the funding and support of the federal government.  Aside from helping families directly, it would cause prices of private housing to fall, like the public option would have for health insurance.  So many social problems would be avoided if people could at least afford to survive.

Do it, Biden!
 
Zeromyhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not recognizing an apparently noteworthy 'action wear' brand makes me feel like I've lived a meaningful life.
 
abcdwtf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just GTFO of that area.  That part of the state is pretty god damned filled with people.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"San Francisco appears to have descended into a city of chaos," said Smith. "Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction."

This is all I've ever read about San Francisco, so imagine my surprise when I visited recently and found it to be totally untrue. I walked all over that place and took buses farther afield but never saw anything like the hellhole so often depicted in common lore. To the contrary, it was quite nice. I guess it would be kinda scary to someone from bumfarking nowhere who has never visited a city in their lifetime, but couldn't you say that about pretty much anyplace?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Someone isn't paying their protection money.


Or someone hasn't put the effort into secure design, when they are well aware they need to.

Man trap entries sound like they are necessary for instance.
 
Zeromyhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Poegressive: BUILD MORE HOUSING.

We need a massive commitment to infrastructure and public works for the people.  Imagine what a nationalized program modeled after Habitat for Humanity could do with the funding and support of the federal government.  Aside from helping families directly, it would cause prices of private housing to fall, like the public option would have for health insurance.  So many social problems would be avoided if people could at least afford to survive.

Do it, Biden!


I'm sure with the right digging and blasting, plenty of new housing could be added to San Francisco.  San Franciscans are notoriously humanitarian people, so I'm sure they wouldn't mind at all.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's because the SFPD decided to stop putting effort in doing their jobs. They blamed the DA, he got recalled, and it's still happening, now I'll bet they'll blame "lack of resources" despite the $700 million budget. Crime is prevented by good police work and SFPD has been doing a poor job.
 
Zeromyhero [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "San Francisco appears to have descended into a city of chaos," said Smith. "Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction."

This is all I've ever read about San Francisco, so imagine my surprise when I visited recently and found it to be totally untrue. I walked all over that place and took buses farther afield but never saw anything like the hellhole so often depicted in common lore. To the contrary, it was quite nice. I guess it would be kinda scary to someone from bumfarking nowhere who has never visited a city in their lifetime, but couldn't you say that about pretty much anyplace?


You mean, you went outside and saw the world with your own eyes?  How dare you!
 
Thoreny
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am astonished at how many folks in here are blaming the homeless for this.

Really, WTF?

They aren't the ones organizing these mobs.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Forget it man, it's San Francisco.  Just let it go.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
San Francisco is becoming more and more of a shiathole thanks to its Democratic leaders' failed policies -and it's not shocking that more and more retailers are leaving the city due to persistent crime.

Voters should give London Breed the boot like they did Chesa Boudin
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did this company even need a brick and mortar hay and straw made store?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This story is going to show up on Facebook appended to blame Nancy Pelosi.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: These punks sound like victims.
I don't like or sympathize with them, and don'r care if bad things happen to them.


I already have you tagged as anti- a bunch of things but I'm not sure what triggered you here.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: studebaker hoch: Someone isn't paying their protection money.

Or someone hasn't put the effort into secure design, when they are well aware they need to.

Man trap entries sound like they are necessary for instance.


If your getting robbed weekly is it really worth the effort?
My 1st business model was buying declining businesses fixing them up and making them profitable and selling them, often to the staff.
I took places that had code violations, off the books staff, outdated decor and equipment, fix it all up, change the name, advertise and make a great profitable location.  The ONLY thing you cannot fix is a crappy area.
There is a reason high crime areas don't have nice stores.
 
abcdwtf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "San Francisco appears to have descended into a city of chaos," said Smith. "Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction."

This is all I've ever read about San Francisco, so imagine my surprise when I visited recently and found it to be totally untrue. I walked all over that place and took buses farther afield but never saw anything like the hellhole so often depicted in common lore. To the contrary, it was quite nice. I guess it would be kinda scary to someone from bumfarking nowhere who has never visited a city in their lifetime, but couldn't you say that about pretty much anyplace?


It's mostly a grudge against SFO for accepting gays and democrats. That's pretty much it.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: The mayor's office also weighed in, saying public safety is top priority, and pointed to the new district attorney's efforts to recruit more police officers to increase accountability and safety throughout the city.

That's the problem right there.  Pretty sure the DA is the not responsible for recruiting officers.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?

send them to a farm upstate?
.
.
.
open a semi-self sufficient farm upstate where people can live their lives as long as they're not hurting anyone else.

/what did you think I meant?

/what did you think I meant?


Rancho Sequoia/aka Pratt Mountain/aka Murder Mountain?

/I kid.
1. Mrs Schist grew up there
2. Don't condone murdering anyone
3. Already have enough trouble in Humboldt County
 
10Speed
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Someone isn't paying their protection money.


Yeah, I wonder about that. I was in the Hayes Valley area of SF for the first time in 30 years a couple of weeks ago. It had expanded tremendously. When I first encountered the place, it was a small little area under a freeway underpass that had a few nice shops, but it it was in the shadow of the Western Addition, a crime-ridden shiathole that I made the mistake of moving into when I first arrived in the city. I don't doubt that, massive expansion aside, some of the old element controls things there.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Poegressive: BUILD MORE HOUSING.

We need a massive commitment to infrastructure and public works for the people.  Imagine what a nationalized program modeled after Habitat for Humanity could do with the funding and support of the federal government.  Aside from helping families directly, it would cause prices of private housing to fall, like the public option would have for health insurance.  So many social problems would be avoided if people could at least afford to survive.

Do it, Biden!


I'm going to bet that the people who robbed this store have homes already.
 
Hinged
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's the nature of their customer base?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Build more housing"

Okay, we need to lower the wage scales, reduce the red tape, throw out the seismic and environmental studies that add hundreds of thousands of dollars to development, and reduce the energy efficiency goals that add hundreds of thousands of dollars in cost to housing.

"Not like that!"

Like with cars, you can't require all the most modern safety features and pillowy airbags and not ass significant costs to the bottom line.

Truth: Seismic and Environmental studies account for nearly 25% of the cost to develop a plot of land in California as compared to less than 5% in other states where these are not required.

Here's a nice study by right wing think tank Berkeley ... wait, THAT Berkeley?

https://ternercenter.berkeley.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Hard_Construction_Costs_March_2020.pdf

Ooooooooooof.
 
10Speed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hinged: What's the nature of their customer base?


Can you elaborate? We'd all be interested, I'm sure.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snort: Forget it man, it's San Francisco.  Just let it go.


Just remember, this is what our illustrious speaker of the house has to show for herself. A district of horrible housing costs, crime and poo. Apparently this is preferable to trump.
 
suid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I want to help the homeless. I know there are a lot that are homeless through just unfortunate situations.


But it's not the local homeless that are doing this.

The usual perpetrators are gangs of teenagers and young men and women who drive in to SF from places like the East Bay and Central Valley, run amuck in an orgy of smash and grabs, and just waltz their way out.

The problem is that the DA has taken the "no cash bail" and interpreted it as "always let everyone walk without bail, regardless of how many times they have been arrested".

The idea there was that if there was no demonstrated flight risk or other demonstrated risk to society, like if you were simply pulled in for simple possession or something, you release people on their recognizance, but certainly if you get pulled in again and again for burglaries, that assumption is gone out of the window.

Plus, the police are also sulking because they have been put on notice that they can't just respond to every incident by going into the low-income neighborhoods and beating people up, so now they refuse to respond to anything short of murder.  And even there, they'll show up only in their own sweet time.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "San Francisco appears to have descended into a city of chaos," said Smith. "Many streets and parks are overrun with drugs, criminals, and homelessness, and local leadership and law enforcement enable it through inaction."

This is all I've ever read about San Francisco, so imagine my surprise when I visited recently and found it to be totally untrue.


Your vacation definitely qualifies you to overrule people who have lived and worked in the City their entire lives.

Thank you for your service, here -
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: studebaker hoch: Someone isn't paying their protection money.

Or someone hasn't put the effort into secure design, when they are well aware they need to.

Man trap entries sound like they are necessary for instance.


Wow, I had forgotten all about those.  I wonder if they could get that approved.  Probably could these days.

I'm also a fan of laminated window glass.  The thicker the better.  It's expensive but it's secure af.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those selfish bastards! they have cut off the thieves from their only source of money for food.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I felt bad for the owner until I read that crime was "rampant" and parks were "overrun" etc. and I thought wait, this sounds like another "crime is rampant in democrat cities." Is this Fox? Yup it's Fox. They got caught so many times just making stuff up they had to admit in court that no rational person would believe something on their "news". I don't even bother fact checking them anymore.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I really have no clue what the situation in SF is.  But one of the problems i have seen with Gentrification, is a lot of money goes to places to serve middle class.  but drives out low income people because there is no attempt at creating low income housing for them.  When attempts are made the current residents start screaming "NIMBY" not realizing the very business they shop at need those low income workers they are driving out

so now you are driving people to homelessness with no way out except acts of desperation or means to escape via drugs
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

studebaker hoch: I'm also a fan of laminated window glass.  The thicker the better.  It's expensive but it's secure af.


Could you drive through it in a stolen truck?
 
