"It doesn't have to make sense, it just has to sound like it does." ― Elmore Leonard, Freaky Deaky. Yeah, that's 90% of my day job when talking to the boss. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Making Sense Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elmore Leonard has what's probably the best epithet of all time: "the poet laureate of wild assholes with revolvers," which was given to him due to his gritty crime dramas filled with believable characters and his ear for street dialect. He was not a fan of Dashiell Hammett or Raymond Chandler, both legendary crime novelists, although he was compared to them often and claimed his influences were Hemingway and Steinbeck instead.

He took liberties with grammar in the service of the story, and was called a master of free indirect speech-which I'll be honest, was something I didn't even know existed even if I was doing it in several books. His forty-five novels, and nearly as many short stories, served as an inspiration for an entire generation of crime novelists. But how did he do it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Elmore Leonard's Ten Rules for Writing

Never open a book with the weather. Readers don't care how dark and stormy the night is.
Avoid prologues. Start the story where it needs to start, no earlier.
Never use a verb other than "said" to carry dialogue. The word 'Said' is the only invisible word in the English language.
Never use an adverb to modify the verb "said." "The Tom Swifty is a joke for a reason," Tom joked self-referentially.
Keep your exclamation points under control! If it's important or exciting, let the text carry the emotion!
Never use the words "suddenly" or "all hell broke loose." Again, show, don't tell.
Use regional dialect, patois, sparingly. Literature is filled with phonetically accurate dialog that no one can actually read.
Avoid detailed descriptions of characters. The most powerful tool in the writer's toolbox is the reader's imagination. Let them use it.
Same for places and things.
Leave out the parts readers tend to skip. TL;DR

I'll shamefully admit that I haven't read nearly as many of his works as I should have.  *Opens Amazon.com* Well, I wasn't trying to save money, anyway.

Writing Question of the Week!

Elmore Leonard was a master of realistic dialog. How do you keep your dialog believable and readable?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still collating responses from this year's submitters, and will soon be putting the package together to get it up on Amazon. Remember, if you submitted this year, get us your final thoughts before October 28!

Writer's Thread Reviews!

Last week we finally got a review request!

Kind of fittingly, it was primarily dialog, which I thought was done fairly well-it maintained the flow of the story almost entirely through character speech. There were a number of violations of Leonard's rules above (but remember, he broke rules whenever he wanted.) The fundamental story is solid, but in my view the presentation itself detracts from the tale: dialect can be difficult to walk through and the speech patterns are rough. If this had been a submission for the anthology, I'd have suggested the author do an edit pass with Leonard's rules in mind, and speaking each line of dialogue out loud to see how it feels-it's amazing how much you can catch and smooth out, just by hearing yourself say the words.

Any other thoughts?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Elmore Leonard was a master of realistic dialog. How do you keep your dialog believable and readable?


Dialogue is nearly everyone's glowing red weak spot - even a writer that's not amazing otherwise with truly good dialogue can do amazing things.  Puts me in mind of Robert Parker - who wrote Spenser about as sparse as a human can write, barring the dialogue, which was most of every book.  You barely even got a pencil outline most of the time with the narrative, but the dialogue... that colored in a whole damn world and did a near picture-perfect job.  It's a rare damn talent, and most writers do not have it
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never open a book with the weather. Readers don't care how dark and stormy the night is.

Well there goes my plan to hide a squirt-gun in the book.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I hate most about writing dialogue is when the characters talk faster than I can type.  I'm stuck trying to get them to repeat something and it never comes out the same way twice.  The worst part is the first time sounded so natural and carried a lot more power than what ends up on the screen because my fingers couldn't type fast enough.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that's a lot of things not to do. They're bad things, so don't do them.

I've got a lot on my plate, what with beta reading for Mr. Woolford and writing another Darkness story and working on a secret project. Which is to say, I don't have time to send in something to critique right now, much as I'd like to.
 
