 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Sun)   There's getting your truck stuck under a bridge, and then there's this guy   (torontosun.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Toronto Sun, Toronto, E-mail address, Internet, welcome email, green light, email notifications, Community Guidelines  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to do that intentionally.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city yay.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nicely done. The complete lack of the rest of the truck is a nice touch
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra points for collateral damage in the oncoming lanes.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: You have to do that intentionally.


If the dump part isn't all the way down and the front lip catches the bridge you can end up with that.

krispos42: Very nicely done. The complete lack of the rest of the truck is a nice touch


The noise that must have made coming off the truck!
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw a dump truck bang into an overpass. I was lucky to get through, they closed both directions of travel. It was an old overpass, lots of local users wanted it replaced. Bam! Emergency demolition job to make sure it didn't collapse on anyone. They didn't replace it for at least a decade, when they widened the freeway and made it an underpass.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

morg: Extra points for collateral damage in the oncoming lanes.


OMG at that point the article was like What if Jon Bois did a Chart Party about 11'8"?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Caught on Camera" now seems to mean that they got a camera there eventually and instead of still images, they used video to "catch" something that had already happened.  Who cares.  Lower your dump box, dude.  I still have to remind my son to flush every time.  Lower your dump box before moving every single time.  Or I am suspending your Roblox account.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The truck had explosive pivot bolts like a Russian chopper?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.