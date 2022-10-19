 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Spirit Airlines customer mistakenly boards British Airways flight   (paddleyourownkanoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, British Airways, London Heathrow Airport, Aircraft, British Airways passenger, Flight attendant, Qantas, BMI, Airline  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 11:04 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ha! Good one, Subby.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being to one who has to take this guy into custody
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MATEUSZ MASZCZYNSKI
Mateusz Maszczynski honed his skills as an international flight attendant...


1.  What a magnificent name for anyone writing a column for any reason.  Would be a great handle here.

2.  British Airways Passenger Stripped Naked, Defecated On Floor of Plane, and Smeared Faeces Into Curtains While Running at Other Passengers

2(a)  Can't blame him for the career change.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The bathroom was occupied so he just followed his usual routine.
 
jaxspellinar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who let the American on the British flight?
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
British Airways Passenger Stripped Naked, Defecated On Floor of Plane, and Smeared Faeces Into Curtains While Running at Other Passengers...The Aristocats
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The plane was still boarding?  I thought you were supposed to wait till the drinks cart came out before starting.

Amateurs...  Went off a little premature.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somebody didn't want to go home
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The horrifying incident allegedly occurred while passengers were still boarding a British Airways-operated Boeing 777-300 aircraft at London Heathrow Airport on the BA75 service bound for Lagos in Nigeria..."

Ah, mostly makes sense now. They apparently have Da Poo Poo problem in Nigeria too.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Curtains on an airliner? How very British.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaxspellinar: Who let the American on the British flight?


You should get out more, ugly 'merican
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The person is either mentallyill, on some kind of extremely serious drug, or both.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What happened to the passengers who got smeared? I must know. Did they just have to sit there with that guys poo on him? Did the airline buy them new clothes and offer them a shower? Did they board the new plane with various states of caking and sat through a 12 hour flight smelling like literal shiat?
 
bababa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What happened to the passengers who got smeared? I must know. Did they just have to sit there with that guys poo on him? Did the airline buy them new clothes and offer them a shower? Did they board the new plane with various states of caking and sat through a 12 hour flight smelling like literal shiat?


This is what I want to know too. I certainly hope they let anyone affected use a shower in one of the lounges.
 
Gotfire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How does one just yank their pants down and start dropping a deuce while the plane is boarding? First, wouldn't the passengers behind you get mad you're holding up the line to board? Second, maybe it's just me, but I need a little privacy when doing my business, and maybe some reading material. How can this person just defecate on demand in front of a bunch of passengers?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: The plane was still boarding?  I thought you were supposed to wait till the drinks cart came out before starting.

Amateurs...  Went off a little premature.


Very possibly a regular occurance for that guy.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rumours of the sickening incident started to spread last week after a leaked copy of.

You don't say...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jaxspellinar: Who let the American on the British flight?

You should get out more, ugly 'merican


I see Americans every single day.
Definitely sounds like one of us.
A Republican one anyhow.
 
bopis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Rumours of the sickening incident started to spread last week after a leaked copy of.

You don't say...


He said 'spread' too.

I just grossed myself out.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dyhchong: What happened to the passengers who got smeared? I must know. Did they just have to sit there with that guys poo on him? Did the airline buy them new clothes and offer them a shower? Did they board the new plane with various states of caking and sat through a 12 hour flight smelling like literal shiat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.