(CBC)   Police officer suspended with pay for off-duty robbery, Department says he needs to learn police are only allowed to steal from people when on the clock   (cbc.ca) divider line
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with American police that they keep doing things like this?
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What is wrong with American police that they keep doing things like this?


Blame Canada!
/RTFA
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Jeebus Saves: What is wrong with American police that they keep doing things like this?

Blame Canada!
/RTFA


While the article is indeed about Canada, American police do do things like this and worse on a regular basis so... very DNRTFA but not wrong either
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In a town called Peel, too? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peelian_principles
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Police say three other people are also facing robbery charges in the same incident."

Have they also been suspended from their jobs with pay? I'm pretty sure I know the answer to that.

Cops aren't held to a higher standard than us. They aren't even held to the same standard. They get a much lower standard. If I robbed someone, I'd be in jail probably with a bail I couldn't afford.  Especially if I robbed a cop. But a cop robs a person? He still gets paid, but doesn't have to work.

What other job in world lets you do that? Especially jobs where you do the thing you are explicitly there to stop others from doing and especially not do yourself. If a sanitation worker decides instead of picking up your garbage, he just dumps the entire truck on your lawn, is he getting suspended with pay? If an OSHA inspector feels that instead of making sure the railings above vats of acid are secure, he rather cut them off with a recip saw, is he getting suspended with pay?

No, those farkers are getting fired. Not only is the cop not being fired, he's not even getting arrested for the same thing he's arrested countless people for. And cops wonder why they aren't well liked.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have information relating to this offence to contact them at 905-453-3311 Ext. 6050.

It might be more useful if they gave more details of the offence than just, "Police say the alleged robbery in Brampton dates back to January when the officer was off duty."
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints
 
