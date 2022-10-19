 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Baby unable to reach 2Y due to 2A
40
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The article doesn't say if the gun is OK or not... shoddy journalism
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  




That movie's getting a strange amount of play on fark the last couple weeks.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

educated: gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x425]

That movie's getting a strange amount of play on fark the last couple weeks.


It's amusing enough. It's like a live action Bugs Bunny cartoon.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark that baby and his family.

my guns are more important.

/gophers, i assume
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Queen is dead. America can bury all of its guns now.
/Peace on Earth to All!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police said investigators worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and securing the scene. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

shocking
 
cabbyman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just call it a late term abortion.

It's easier to digest.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Police said investigators worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and securing the scene. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

shocking

shocking


I'm going to go out on a limb and posit the gun owner is a LEO.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Investigate and then arrest, prosecute, and imprison the killer. Dora's long as possible.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*For as long as possible.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The baby made a sudden movement. I feared for my life.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Karma Chameleon: Police said investigators worked through the night, interviewing witnesses and securing the scene. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

shocking

I'm going to go out on a limb and posit the gun owner is a LEO.

shocking

I'm going to go out on a limb and posit the gun owner is a LEO.


Nah, probably a Scorpio.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Investigate and then arrest, prosecute, and imprison the killer. Dora's long as possible.



 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the future that Republicans want.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The baby made a sudden movement. I feared for my life.


Never fight a baby.  They're all psychopaths.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark everything.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: hissatsu: The baby made a sudden movement. I feared for my life.

Never fight a baby.  They're all psychopaths.



 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Y'know where we need women's health centers and domestic violence shelters? In conservative districts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Such owner, so responsible, very much gun.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: fark that baby and his family.

my guns are more important.

/gophers, i assume


I unironically wouldn't be surprised if Alex Jones is already calling that baby a crisis actor.
 
knock three times
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: HedlessChickn: fark that baby and his family.

my guns are more important.

/gophers, i assume

I unironically wouldn't be surprised if Alex Jones is already calling that baby a crisis actor.


OAN will be saying that the baby should have been armed.
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  



 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD WONT SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN GUNS!!!
 
Unright
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

knock three times: Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.


WELL, IT SOUNDS LIKE NOTHING COULD HAVE PREVENTED THIS TRAGEDY!

MORE GUNS FOR EVERYONE! LET'S NOT NORMALIZE THIS BY TALKING ABOUT IT!

/stupid country
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

knock three times: Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.


Again? Didn't we just have another story like this last week?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: fark that baby and his family.

my guns are more important.

/gophers, i assume


Exactly. I can make another baby but try buying a new gun Biden's America today.

/s
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They start early.
baby with gun family guy HD
Youtube a6OFpvzNxAA
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: This is the future that Republicans want.


That sounds kind of harsh, are you sure conservatives are actually that hateful and....

cabbyman: Just call it a late term abortion.

It's easier to digest.


Okay. Guess you have a point.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: knock three times: Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.

Again? Didn't we just have another story like this last week?

Again? Didn't we just have another story like this last week?


Child (age: roll D12) finds a gun (place) and accidentally shoots their sibling (age: roll D12).

That is basically the format.  Where the gun was found can be a random place...mom's purse, glove box, under the couch, in the fridge, etc.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Drakeo The Ruler Feat. Ralfy The Plug - "Shoot A Baby" | Shot By : @VOICE2HARD
Youtube sg-kqp9Syj4
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

knock three times: Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.


If this has happened in Texas they would charge him as an adult.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Y'know where we need women's health centers and domestic violence shelters? In conservative districts.


Who do you expect those "alpha males" to abuse if all of the women have the help to find a way out? Eventually those dudes will just butt-rape each other to death... Oh, wait. Nevermind, carry-on.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder how much Instagram content features the weapon in question.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image image 176x286][Fark user image image 270x281][Fark user image image 329x153]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: NM Volunteer: This is the future that Republicans want.

That sounds kind of harsh, are you sure conservatives are actually that hateful and....

cabbyman: Just call it a late term abortion.

It's easier to digest.

Okay. Guess you have a point.


Let's run it down. Kevin McCarthy wants to get rid of SS, Medicare, ACA, EPA. The deficit is too high so in order to pay it off Republicans want to take from the poor by cutting entitlements while giving big business tax cuts.
Masks don't work, Covid is fake, fark your feelings.
Women's rights are being rolled back 70 years.
Guns aren't being regulated in any meaningful way.
Immigrants are bused to other states.
Trump, MTG and the list goes on.
Just today a Republican running for office in AZ was arrested for masturbating in his car near a school playground. It's too late to remove his name from the ballot. Should be a fun election.
Yes, yes they are that hateful.
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: They start early.[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a6OFpvzNxAA]


Baby With A Gun 2
Youtube MeILF3v5KD4
 
gonegirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: knock three times: Don't jump too fast on this one. Local reports say shooter was a 3 year old... Looking to be a very sad story when fully reported out.

If this has happened in Texas they would charge him as an adult.

If this has happened in Texas they would charge him as an adult.


Hey now, we don't know yet if the toddler was white.
 
