(The Drive)   The last Pontiac ever made, a 2010 G6 just sold at a salvage auction for $450 after being totaled. Still prettier and has a higher resale value than any Aztek   (thedrive.com) divider line
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I see an LS-swap in that car's future.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They made 675000 of those useless things, not counting platform siblings.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nothing of value was lost. The G8 with the 6.2 was probably the last cool car they badged Pontiac. But GM imported that. They're still farkin expensive now.
 
