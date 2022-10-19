 Skip to content
(CNN)   Apparently, WFH can mean more than just work from home, as there was a baby boom during COVID lockdown. According to the N.S.S. Institute of Obvious Research   (cnn.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We had a whole lot of Covid babies at work this summer.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I cannot fathom the mindset of people who thought getting pregnant during a pandemic was a good idea.
 
jumac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and this is a surprise how?  happens every year up here in Maine if we have a bad few days of snow where its almost impossible to get out of your house.

any time a couple are stuck indoors for a period of time such as COVID or a storm that last a few days your going get a baby boom in 9 months time.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I used it as prompt to finally leave my wife.  I'm now with someone nice who likes me.

Thanks, COVID.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not the point of the article, I know, but almost every article about work from home that I've read over the past 2 years has been extremely obvious anti-WFH propaganda practically ghost-written for corporations.

Gets super old, because the execs have had WFH for years / decades but NOW corps suddenly wring their hands desperately about it once the poors and peons get it, too.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I cannot fathom the mindset of people who thought getting pregnant during a pandemic was a good idea.


It was probably "I'm bored, let's fark. Oops"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Let's go ahead and have that sixth baby Marylou-Sue. We just got that gubbermint check for $14 hunnerd."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Odd, I heard the exact opposite occurred. Also with a rise in domestic violence. But that was from the BBC so, maybe a British thing.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As someone who WFH today and also got laid, I'm getting a kick.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone got worky with it?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Not the point of the article, I know, but almost every article about work from home that I've read over the past 2 years has been extremely obvious anti-WFH propaganda practically ghost-written for corporations.

Gets super old, because the execs have had WFH for years / decades but NOW corps suddenly wring their hands desperately about it once the poors and peons get it, too.


Because THEY'RE lazy and just sit around and fark all day, unlike job creators and other Galt expies that do coke and sit around and fark all day.  Plebes are insufficiently coked up to deserve such privileges
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I vote we call that generation the QuaranTeens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Odd, I heard the exact opposite occurred. Also with a rise in domestic violence. But that was from the BBC so, maybe a British thing.


I would think the BBC would correlate more to the baby boom, but maybe that's because I get all my news from pornhub.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I cannot fathom the mindset of people who thought getting pregnant during a pandemic was a good idea.


Angry couples grudge farking during lockdown would be my guess.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The farking cable goes out for twelve minutes and you idiots start spawning.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyotter: I vote we call that generation the QuaranTeens.


Gen-C is already getting traction.  I've also heard "Coronnials", which is just awful.
 
slantsix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dumb article refers to these children as having been born during a recession, but we've barely entered one yet. The article glosses over the economic boom we've had the last few years for convenience.
 
ryant123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I cannot fathom the mindset of people who thought getting pregnant during a pandemic was a good idea.


Probably the pandemic would be over before the kid could notice it?
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hard wad of toilet paper, too.

/fapping on the clock? It's more likely than you think
 
guilt by association
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guilt by association: Hard wad of toilet paper boom, too.


FTFM
 
