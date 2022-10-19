 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida retiree arrested by FBI for posing as 'Disciples of Democracy' assassin squad in threat letters to Jan. 6 rioters   (tampabay.com) divider line
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One "leftie" guy does something stupid - just watch the right spin this into a false equivalency as how horrible and violent the "left" is while ignoring the thousands of death threats sent to the ones who testified during the Jan 6th hearings. It will happen.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JediQ: One "leftie" guy does something stupid - just watch the right spin this into a false equivalency as how horrible and violent the "left" is while ignoring the thousands of death threats sent to the ones who testified during the Jan 6th hearings. It will happen.


Or that Scalise baseball game. I'm like yeah, fark that guy. Now you do a few dozen...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how many FBI agents were assigned to this case? I'm guessing a hundred or so
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude was a fire fighter in Florida. If it isn't a false flag, he's probably the only democrat in public safety in the whole state. There were two, but the Governor replaced the Sheriff Israel for being too liberal/Jewish.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a spittle-flecked lunatic might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's facing more time than a lot of the insurrectionists. What a joke.

Hey liberals, stop making threats, like with Kavanaugh, and just do.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: What a spittle-flecked lunatic might look like...

[Fark user image 850x477]


Are we sure that is spittle?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This one kook is going to be pointed at by the Trump cultists and they'll yell, "Seee? Seeeeee?! Both sides are bad. Who mobilized this guy? Which "conservative" politicians have social media records of constant contact with J6 insurrectionists?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't condone death threats.

But I'm happy that right wingers feared for their lives. fark their feelings. Now you know how everyone else feels every day we have to share our society with you murderous sociopaths.

Now, before some fark right winger gets all upset, takes their dick out of whatever child they're molesting and thinks to talk shiat, I don't care what you have to say or really even consider you people. So fark you.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a disturbing pic in the article.
That guy needs to be neutered.
WTF
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: What a spittle-flecked lunatic might look like...

[Fark user image 850x477]


Normally he only drools like that when he's eating.
 
Hinged
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, he's a Democrat.
 
