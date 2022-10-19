 Skip to content
(Indy100)   The "Is Henry Kissinger dead" Twitter account, the meme of which is apparently reaching Abe Vigoda status already, is tired of waiting for him to die   (indy100.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget before Keith Richards, who would have taken that bet?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're all tired of waiting for him to die
 
soupafi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus. He's not dead? What is he, a vampire?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Leaving New York for Heaven.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw an old episode of Diagnosis Murder and found out Dick Van Dyke is still alive.  Man's 96.  And looks vaguely Donald Sutherlandy now.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

soupafi: Jesus. He's not dead? What is he, a vampire?


In a sense...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They say only the good die young. Makes you wonder about some, but Henry might be immortal.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're not the only one.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: I saw an old episode of Diagnosis Murder and found out Dick Van Dyke is still alive.  Man's 96.  And looks vaguely Donald Sutherlandy now.


Apart from that though he appears to be in remarkable shape for a man his age.  If I can move half that well at 70 I'll consider myself lucky.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still time to execute him for war crimes.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Olympic Trolling Judge: I saw an old episode of Diagnosis Murder and found out Dick Van Dyke is still alive.  Man's 96.  And looks vaguely Donald Sutherlandy now.

Apart from that though he appears to be in remarkable shape for a man his age.  If I can move half that well at 70 I'll consider myself lucky.


He was a dancer.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

soupafi: Jesus. He's not dead? What is he, a vampire?


That which is not alive can forever live.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
brainyquote.comView Full Size


just an old joke that popped into my head, because reasons
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Olympic Trolling Judge: I saw an old episode of Diagnosis Murder and found out Dick Van Dyke is still alive.  Man's 96.  And looks vaguely Donald Sutherlandy now.

Apart from that though he appears to be in remarkable shape for a man his age.  If I can move half that well at 70 I'll consider myself lucky.


He's slowed down considerably in the last few years, but still has most of his marbles.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: I saw an old episode of Diagnosis Murder and found out Dick Van Dyke is still alive.  Man's 96.  And looks vaguely Donald Sutherlandy now.


I thought he was gone too. Just found a picture of him. He still drives. dayum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaAlien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: [Fark user image 425x686]


I never understood why my father hated Kissinger with the power of a thousand suns until I listened to the "Behind The Bastards" episodes about him.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DaAlien: the unabomber was right: [Fark user image 425x686]

I never understood why my father hated Kissinger with the power of a thousand suns until I listened to the "Behind The Bastards" episodes about him.


Kissinger, that is. I'm pretty sure BTB has never covered anyone in my family.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Norm MacDonald and Bob Saget before Keith Richards, who would have taken that bet?


Anybody running a Twitter account keeping track of those Keef outlives would need to have started it at age 13, and have specific instructions on how to run it when Keef outlives them.
 
