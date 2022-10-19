 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Headline:"Wyoming college wrestlers recount near-death fight with grizzly bear". No word on why the bear was accepted into the college's wrestling team in the first place   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Good Morning America, Kendell Cummings, grizzly bear, Cody, Wyoming, Brayden Lowry, English-language films  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Oct 2022 at 3:50 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wrestlers in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't ever tell me wrestling isn't the manliest, most masculine man sport that a man ever manned.

/nohomo
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
usually Coach is a bear, no?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 469x389]


They should have gotten that wrestling leopard.  He trained against Little Wooden Boy.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Or what he was doing in my pajamas...
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: [Fark user image 425x525][Fark user image 425x605]


I'll be in my bunk.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bear: "Challenge accepted!"
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They didn't know he was a bear. The coach has some vision problems and thought it was just a particularly hairy heavyweight. The Chancellor was too afraid of the alumni to push the issue.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.